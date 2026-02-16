White House staff called a doctor to sound the alarm over 'mental instability' in a top-secret operation. A leading psychiatrist, Dr. Bandy Lee, claims she was contacted by worried White House staff in 2017, expressing concerns about Donald Trump's mental health. The President, who maintains he has aced cognitive tests, has faced scrutiny over his mental well-being. Dr. Lee, a former Yale University associate, edited a book titled 'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump' in 2017, featuring essays by 27 mental health professionals. The book outlines concerns that Trump is mentally unfit for office, with experts contending he is 'too mentally unstable' for the role. Dr. Lee revealed that White House staff reached out to her in late 2017, warning her about Trump's signs of mental instability. She stated that she had to refer them to the emergency room, as she was concerned about her impartiality and the potential impact on her ability to speak openly about her concerns. The White House Chief of Staff at the time, John Kelly, bought her book and shared it with staff, possibly using it to prevent nuclear war with North Korea.
White House Staff's Alarming Call: Trump's Mental Health Concerns Revealed (2026)
References
- https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/showbiz/chikaminute/973177/rabiya-mateo-reveals-depression-anxious-distress-diagnosis-everyday-was-a-struggle-to-survive/story/
- https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2162292/donald-trump-white-house-health
- https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/parenting-education/problematic-gaming-prevalent-among-young-adults-in-spore-shows-need-for-third-place-experts
Top Articles
Venezuela Opens Oil Sector to Private Firms: A New Era for the Industry?
Measles Outbreak: MPI Winkler Service Centre Closed | Manitoba Health Update
El Salvador's Bitcoin & Gold Strategy: Nayib Bukele's Bold Move
Latest Posts
Saks Off Fifth: Drastic Downsizing and Store Closures
Unleash Your Creativity: Google Project Genie's Interactive Worlds
Recommended Articles
- Cincinnati Reds 2026 Roster Projection: Spring Training Preview
- Sydney PE Firm Offloads Sushi Sushi: What It Means for the Franchise
- Shocking CCTV Footage: 85-Year-Old Sydney Man Kidnapped by Mistake in Botched Underworld Abduction
- Keir Starmer’s NSA Powell ‘considering exit’: What it means for Downing Street
- Cheaper Medicines for Chronic Kidney Disease and Psoriasis
- Jaylen Brown Slams Beverly Hills Police for Shutting Down NBA All-Star Event - Racism or Red Tape?
- Browns DC Finalists Revealed: Undlin, Tarver, or Rutenberg Could Lead the Defense
- China Drops Visa Requirement for Canadian Tourists and Business Visitors
- Mystery $1.25 Million Lottery Winner in NSW! Unclaimed Prize in Morpeth
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- Giants Coaching Staff Shakeup: Assistant Coach Matt Robinson Joins Raiders
- Trump's Tariff Lies: Who's Really Paying for His Trade War?
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence on Brook Crompton's Reunion & Pregnancy | Full Interview
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- Mackenzie Coupland: Rising Star of Australian Cycling
- Why Vermilion's Wandoo Gas Exports Were Halted: The WA Oil Spill Explained
- The Supremes: The Three Times They Knocked The Beatles Off the Charts
- What We Know About the Sydney Kidnapping Case: Key Facts and Updates
- Emotional Start to Red Sox Spring Training: Families Share Heartfelt Messages
- Jaylen Brown Slams Beverly Hills Police for Shutting Down NBA All-Star Event - Racism or Red Tape?
- Bianca Censori Called to Testify in Kanye West's Legal Battle
- Xcel Energy's PSPS Update: No Planned Outages, But Wind-Driven Cuts Still a Concern
- Munich 2026: What Next for Greenland, Ukraine and Europe? | YouTube Video Plan
- Henry Arundell's Red Card: What's Next for England's Rising Star?
- ACCC vs. Coles: Uncovering the Truth Behind Misleading Discounts
- Saskatchewan Women Demand Faster Mammogram Access: Stories of Survival and Advocacy
- Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Drought: A Missed Podium in Giant Slalom
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence on Brook Crompton's Reunion & Pregnancy | Full Interview
- Sydney PE Firm Offloads Sushi Sushi: What It Means for the Franchise
- Alex Cora's Motivational Message: Red Sox Aiming for World Series Glory
- Tre Johnson: Remembering the Life and Legacy of the Former Washington Football Player
- Ustaad's Poster Controversy: Fans Speak Out
- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Plans to Meet with Roscosmos Head
- Protein vs Fiber at Breakfast: Which is Better for Weight Loss & Gut Health? (Science Explained)
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- Macquarie's $8.3 Billion Takeover: Qube Holdings' Record-Breaking Day
- Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Drought: A Missed Podium in Giant Slalom
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence as Brook Crompton Reunites with Ex and Pregnancy Confirmed
- Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Drought: A Missed Podium in Giant Slalom
- Tre Johnson: Remembering the Life and Legacy of the Former Washington Football Player
- Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Drought: A Missed Podium in Giant Slalom
- Former Washington Football Player Tre Johnson Dead at 54
- Trump's Tariff Lies: Who's Really Paying for His Trade War?
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- Ben White Injury Update: Arsenal Defender Addresses Fitness Concerns
- Pascal Siakam's All-Star Performance: 10 Points in Two Games | NBA Highlights
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- Payne Haas Signs with Souths: A Game-Changing Move for the NRL
- J.J. Abrams' Big Regret: Unmasking Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness
- Sandy Liang Fall 2026 Collection: A Sweet Fashion Journey
- Trump's $5 Billion Gaza Rebuild Plan: Board of Peace Meeting Explained
- NBA Stars Praise Innovative All-Star Format: Durant, Edwards, and Wembanyama Weigh In
- 2026 Steelers Free Agency: Top Wide Receiver Targets to Replace George Pickens
- Browns' Defensive Coordinator Search: Undlin, Tarver, or Rutenberg?
- Air Canada's Future Fleet: Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s & More! (2026 & Beyond)
- Henry Arundell's Red Card: What's Next for England's Rising Star?
- Protein vs Fiber at Breakfast: Which is Better for Weight Loss & Gut Health? (Science Explained)
- India's FDI Review: Simplifying Small Investments with a 'De Minimis' Rule
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence on Brook Crompton's Reunion & Pregnancy | Full Interview
- Air Canada's Future Fleet: Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s & More! (2026 & Beyond)
- Bottle of Rouge's Dramatic Win at the Sunland Park Oaks
- Browns' Defensive Coordinator Search: Undlin, Tarver, or Rutenberg?
- Browns DC Finalists Revealed: Undlin, Tarver, or Rutenberg Could Lead the Defense
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- Cincinnati Reds 2026 Roster Projection: Spring Training Preview
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence on Brook Crompton's Reunion & Pregnancy | Full Interview
- Ustaad's Poster Controversy: Fans Speak Out
- Emotional Start to Red Sox Spring Training: Families Share Heartfelt Messages
- Ustaad's Poster Controversy: Fans Speak Out
- Bianca Censori Might Testify in Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion Trial | Key Updates
- The IInspiration Signs with AEW: Multi-Year Deals, TNA Exit, and What's Next?
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Feasible or Fantasy? Key Facts & Risks
- Canada vs. France at Milan Cortina 2026: The Moment That Unlocked a Team Drama
- ACC Diving Championships 2026: Pellacani and Sitz Shine in Atlanta
- ACC Diving Championships: Pellacani Dominates 3-Meter, Sitz Claims 1-Meter Crown!
- Bottle of Rouge Wins Sunland Park Oaks 2023 - Dramatic Race and Stewards' Inquiry
- Sophie Cunningham's TikTok Dance Video: A Look at Her Rise to Stardom
- Macquarie's $8.3 Billion Takeover: Qube Holdings' Record-Breaking Day
- Ustaad's Poster Controversy: Fans Speak Out
- Postpartum Skincare: Why your skin needs its own routine (Breastfeeding Edition)
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- 2026 Steelers Free Agency: Top Wide Receiver Targets to Replace George Pickens
- Trump's Tariff Lies: Who's Really Paying for His Trade War?
- AUD/USD Rally at Risk? Australian Dollar Outlook & Key Factors to Watch
- MAFS Shock: Chris Nield Breaks Silence on Brook Crompton's Reunion & Pregnancy | Full Interview
- Saskatchewan Mammogram Wait Times: Women Advocate for Change
- Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Naveed Akram's Court Appearance and Charges
- Shocking CCTV Footage: 85-Year-Old Sydney Man Kidnapped by Mistake in Botched Underworld Abduction
- Jaylen Brown Slams Beverly Hills Police for Shutting Down NBA All-Star Event - Racism or Red Tape?
- Ustaad's Poster Controversy: Fans Speak Out
- China Visa-Free Travel for Canadians in 2026: What You Need to Know
- AI-Induced Psychosis? How Generative AI Can Fuel Collaborative Hallucinations
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- Emotional Start to Red Sox Spring Training: Families Share Heartfelt Messages
- Trump's Venezuela Oil Plan: Is It Realistic?
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
- Israel-Lebanon Border Bombing: 4 Killed in Israeli Air Strike
- NBA Tanking Scandal: The League's Biggest 'Stain' and How to Fix It
Article information
Author: Prof. Nancy Dach
Last Updated:
Views: 6052
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)
Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Prof. Nancy Dach
Birthday: 1993-08-23
Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589
Phone: +9958996486049
Job: Sales Manager
Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing
Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.