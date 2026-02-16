White House Staff's Alarming Call: Trump's Mental Health Concerns Revealed (2026)

White House staff called a doctor to sound the alarm over 'mental instability' in a top-secret operation. A leading psychiatrist, Dr. Bandy Lee, claims she was contacted by worried White House staff in 2017, expressing concerns about Donald Trump's mental health. The President, who maintains he has aced cognitive tests, has faced scrutiny over his mental well-being. Dr. Lee, a former Yale University associate, edited a book titled 'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump' in 2017, featuring essays by 27 mental health professionals. The book outlines concerns that Trump is mentally unfit for office, with experts contending he is 'too mentally unstable' for the role. Dr. Lee revealed that White House staff reached out to her in late 2017, warning her about Trump's signs of mental instability. She stated that she had to refer them to the emergency room, as she was concerned about her impartiality and the potential impact on her ability to speak openly about her concerns. The White House Chief of Staff at the time, John Kelly, bought her book and shared it with staff, possibly using it to prevent nuclear war with North Korea.