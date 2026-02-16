White House Staff's Alarming Call: Trump's Mental Health Concerns Revealed (2026)

White House staff called a doctor to sound the alarm over 'mental instability' in a top-secret operation. A leading psychiatrist, Dr. Bandy Lee, claims she was contacted by worried White House staff in 2017, expressing concerns about Donald Trump's mental health. The President, who maintains he has aced cognitive tests, has faced scrutiny over his mental well-being. Dr. Lee, a former Yale University associate, edited a book titled 'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump' in 2017, featuring essays by 27 mental health professionals. The book outlines concerns that Trump is mentally unfit for office, with experts contending he is 'too mentally unstable' for the role. Dr. Lee revealed that White House staff reached out to her in late 2017, warning her about Trump's signs of mental instability. She stated that she had to refer them to the emergency room, as she was concerned about her impartiality and the potential impact on her ability to speak openly about her concerns. The White House Chief of Staff at the time, John Kelly, bought her book and shared it with staff, possibly using it to prevent nuclear war with North Korea.

White House Staff's Alarming Call: Trump's Mental Health Concerns Revealed (2026)

References

Top Articles
Venezuela Opens Oil Sector to Private Firms: A New Era for the Industry?
Measles Outbreak: MPI Winkler Service Centre Closed | Manitoba Health Update
El Salvador's Bitcoin & Gold Strategy: Nayib Bukele's Bold Move
Latest Posts
Saks Off Fifth: Drastic Downsizing and Store Closures
Unleash Your Creativity: Google Project Genie's Interactive Worlds
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. Nancy Dach

Last Updated:

Views: 6052

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. Nancy Dach

Birthday: 1993-08-23

Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589

Phone: +9958996486049

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing

Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.