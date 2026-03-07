Whitby Jewellery Shop CLOSES After 47 Years! 36 Jobs Lost (2026)

A beloved jewelry store, a fixture in a picturesque UK coastal town, has abruptly closed its doors, leaving a community heartbroken and 36 employees without jobs. But this isn't just any jewelry store; it's Robert & Victoria, a 47-year-old establishment that has become an integral part of Whitby's Old Town.

The End of an Era:

The family-run business, established in 1979, had a rich history of catering to locals and tourists alike, specializing in the town's iconic Whitby jet jewelry. But here's where the story takes a turn: the parent company, CW Sellors, has entered administration, leading to the closure of not only Robert & Victoria but also three other Whitby jet stores.

A Difficult Decision:

Lee Causer, joint administrator at BDO, cited challenging market conditions, rising costs, and declining demand for luxury goods as reasons for the company's downfall. As a result, 36 employees were laid off immediately, with 50 others temporarily retained to assist during the administration process.

The Impact:

The closure has left a void in the town's tourism and retail landscape. Robert & Victoria was more than just a shop; it was a destination, a place where memories were made and cherished. The owner's emotional Facebook post reflects the deep connection the store had with its customers.

And this is where it gets controversial: the remaining stores are to be consolidated into a single location, W Hamond Whitby, while a buyer is sought. But is this the best way forward? Does it preserve the unique character of each store and the town's heritage?

As the community grapples with the loss, the question remains: can Whitby's charm and allure be the same without these iconic jewelry stores? Share your thoughts and memories in the comments below, and let's celebrate the legacy of these beloved businesses.