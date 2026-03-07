Whitby Jewellery Shop CLOSES After 47 Years! 36 Jobs Lost (2026)

A beloved jewelry store, a fixture in a picturesque UK coastal town, has abruptly closed its doors, leaving a community heartbroken and 36 employees without jobs. But this isn't just any jewelry store; it's Robert & Victoria, a 47-year-old establishment that has become an integral part of Whitby's Old Town.

The End of an Era:

The family-run business, established in 1979, had a rich history of catering to locals and tourists alike, specializing in the town's iconic Whitby jet jewelry. But here's where the story takes a turn: the parent company, CW Sellors, has entered administration, leading to the closure of not only Robert & Victoria but also three other Whitby jet stores.

See Also
Quarter-Zip Jumper Trend: From Dad Fashion to High FashionPUMA 2026 Whiteout Pack Unveiled: FUTURE 9, ULTRA 6 & KING 20 Get a Touch of Gold!B&M Seaham Expands! Bigger Store, More Jobs, and What It Means for the TownThe Original Factory Shop in Administration: 1,180 Jobs & 137 Stores at Risk | UK High Street Crisis

A Difficult Decision:

Lee Causer, joint administrator at BDO, cited challenging market conditions, rising costs, and declining demand for luxury goods as reasons for the company's downfall. As a result, 36 employees were laid off immediately, with 50 others temporarily retained to assist during the administration process.

See Also
River Island Closes 18 More UK Stores: What’s Next for the High Street Giant?

The Impact:

The closure has left a void in the town's tourism and retail landscape. Robert & Victoria was more than just a shop; it was a destination, a place where memories were made and cherished. The owner's emotional Facebook post reflects the deep connection the store had with its customers.

And this is where it gets controversial: the remaining stores are to be consolidated into a single location, W Hamond Whitby, while a buyer is sought. But is this the best way forward? Does it preserve the unique character of each store and the town's heritage?

As the community grapples with the loss, the question remains: can Whitby's charm and allure be the same without these iconic jewelry stores? Share your thoughts and memories in the comments below, and let's celebrate the legacy of these beloved businesses.

Whitby Jewellery Shop CLOSES After 47 Years! 36 Jobs Lost (2026)

References

Top Articles
The Impact of Hospital-Insurer Disputes: Patients' Stories
Mobile Mechanic Scammed by Customer - 4 Hours of Work, No Pay! | Toyota Camry Hybrid
Thomas Frank's Future at Tottenham: Board Discussions After Newcastle Defeat
Latest Posts
Love Island Chaos: Blazing Row Erupts in the Villa! | Full Breakdown & Reactions
Maxim Naumov's Emotional Tribute: A Heartbreaking Olympic Journey
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 5321

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.