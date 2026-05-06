Which Lando Norris will F1 get in 2026? (2026)

Will Lando Norris' 2025 Triumph Be a Launchpad or a Peak?

Lando Norris finally stood atop the Formula 1 podium in 2025, a crowning achievement after years of chasing the dream. But now, the question lingers: What comes next for the newly crowned champion? Will 2026 see an even more dominant Norris, fueled by the taste of victory and a hunger for more? Or, like some champions before him, will he struggle to recapture the magic, facing a renewed challenge from his teammate, the ever-improving Oscar Piastri?

Norris' 2025 season was a testament to resilience. A mid-season setback at Zandvoort, where a ruptured fuel line threatened to derail his championship bid, became a turning point. He bounced back with a string of stellar performances, overcoming technical hurdles and ultimately edging out Max Verstappen by a mere two points. The emotional outpouring in Abu Dhabi was a testament to the magnitude of his achievement, a childhood dream realized.

But here's where it gets intriguing: History is littered with athletes who, after reaching the pinnacle, struggle to maintain the same level of drive. The post-victory slump is a real phenomenon, particularly in sports with long training cycles like the Olympics. Nico Rosberg, after his 2016 title, retired immediately, citing the emotional toll of achieving his lifelong goal. Will Norris, who has been refreshingly open about his mental health struggles, follow a similar path?

And this is the part most people miss: Norris himself seems determined to prove the doubters wrong. He speaks of a renewed hunger, a desire to see that number one on his McLaren for years to come. He acknowledges areas for improvement and the constant challenge of outperforming his teammate. Piastri, after a strong start to 2025, faltered under team orders and technical challenges. However, he's learned from these setbacks, assembling a stronger personal team and vowing to come back stronger in 2026.

The 2026 season promises to be a fascinating battle. F1's regulatory changes add an element of unpredictability, with Mercedes and Red Bull showing early promise. McLaren's ability to maintain their 2025 form remains to be seen. Will Norris' experience and newfound confidence be enough to fend off a rejuvenated Piastri and the challenges of a reshuffled grid?

What do you think? Will Norris dominate again, or will Piastri rise to the top? Will the new regulations shake up the order entirely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!