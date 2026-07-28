Which Investments Will Survive the Next Recession? Core Takeaways You Need (2026)

As we navigate an increasingly uncertain economic landscape, it's crucial to consider the potential impact of a recession on our investments. In a recent experiment, GOBankingRates turned to ChatGPT for insights on which investments might not weather the next economic downturn. While these predictions are intriguing, it's essential to approach them with a critical eye and consult qualified financial professionals before making any decisions.

Highly-Leveraged Companies and Assets

ChatGPT highlights the vulnerability of highly-leveraged companies and assets, particularly in an environment of high-interest rates or tightened credit. Companies with weak cash flow and substantial debt are at risk, as are private equity deals loaded with leverage and overextended commercial real estate projects. The potential for refinancing risks and shrinking profits could send these ventures into a downward spiral.

Speculative Tech and 'Story Stocks'

The AI also cautions against speculative tech and 'story stocks,' which are valued on potential rather than profits. Unprofitable SaaS companies, hype-driven AI plays with no competitive advantage, and startups reliant on constant fundraising are examples of investments that may not survive a recession. As ChatGPT notes, investors become more discerning during economic downturns, demanding earnings rather than buying into dreams.

Overpriced Real Estate Segments

Not all real estate is equally at risk, but certain segments are more vulnerable. Commercial office buildings, which have yet to fully recover from the last recession, short-term rental markets in oversaturated tourist cities, and luxury condos dependent on easy mortgages are all at risk due to refinancing walls, higher rates, and a potential drop in demand.

Consumer Discretionary Brands

Consumer discretionary brands, including luxury goods, high-end fashion, and trend-driven retail, are also susceptible to economic downturns. Nonessential subscription services and 'nice-to-have' items are often the first to be cut from consumer budgets during a recession. As ChatGPT observes, these brands and services get hit the moment consumers feel nervous about their financial prospects.

Crypto and Other Risk-On Assets

ChatGPT describes crypto as behaving like high-beta tech in downturns, with meme coins, tokens without real utility, and platforms dependent on trading volume struggling the most. Once liquidity dries up, volatility explodes, leading to a collapse in these risk-on assets.

Dividend Traps

A high-yield investment doesn't necessarily mean a safe one, as ChatGPT warns. Companies paying dividends from debt, those with shrinking revenues but unchanged payouts, and yields that seem 'too good to be true' may not be able to sustain these dividends during a recession. Recessions expose who can actually afford to pay out these dividends, so it's crucial to exercise caution.

Emerging Markets With Weak Currencies

Emerging markets with weak currencies, especially those reliant on foreign capital, are also at risk during recessions. As ChatGPT notes, problems during recessions include capital flight, currency devaluation, and debt crises, particularly with dollar-denominated debt.

Conclusion

While ChatGPT provides a compelling summary of investments to reconsider in the event of a recession, it's important to remember that these are predictions and not guarantees. The economic landscape is complex and ever-changing, and consulting a financial professional is essential before making any decisions about your portfolio. As an investor, staying informed and adaptable is key to navigating these uncertain times.