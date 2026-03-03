Where will the annular solar eclipse be visible on Feb. 17? (2026)

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! On February 17, 2026, an extraordinary event will grace our skies: an annular solar eclipse, a rare phenomenon that will create a mesmerizing 'ring of fire' in the sky. But here's the catch: this awe-inspiring sight will be visible to more penguins than people!

This unique eclipse will trace a path 2,661 miles long and 383 miles wide, crossing western Antarctica and skimming the Davis Sea coast. Imagine the breathtaking view as the eclipse rises over the frozen continent and sets off the coast, leaving a trail of darkness in its wake.

But there's more to this story. While the full annular eclipse will be a private show for Antarctica, a partial solar eclipse will be visible to a much wider audience. During this phase, the moon will appear to take a bite out of the sun, creating a captivating celestial spectacle. However, remember to prioritize eye safety! Always wear solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes during the partial phases.

Here's a glimpse of the partial eclipse visibility across various locations:

- Heard and McDonald Islands, Australia: 88%

- French Southern and Antarctic Lands, France: 88%

- Mascarene Islands, Mauritius/France: 35%

- Port Louis, Mauritius: 32%

- Saint-Denis, Reunion, France: 31%

- Antananarivo, Madagascar: 20%

- Durban, South Africa: 16%

- Maputo, Mozambique: 13%

- Maseru, Lesotho: 11%

- Gaborone, Botswana: 4%

- Harare, Zimbabwe: 3%

- Ushuaia, Argentina: 3%

And the cosmic wonders don't end there! Just two weeks later, on March 3-4, a total lunar eclipse will paint the moon blood red for around 58 minutes, visible across western North America, Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia. This time, nearly 31% of the world's population will be able to witness the eclipse in its full glory.

So, mark your calendars for these upcoming celestial events. And for those lucky few who will witness the annular solar eclipse in person, prepare for an unforgettable experience.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is it worth traveling to remote locations for a glimpse of these rare eclipses? Or should we appreciate them from afar, respecting the natural habitats of penguins and other wildlife? Share your thoughts in the comments below!