Where to Watch MLB in 2026: Cubs & White Sox Fans Guide to Every Network (2026)

MLB viewing guide for Cubs and White Sox fans: Navigating the Streaming Maze

The MLB season is here, and with it, a myriad of viewing options that can leave fans feeling overwhelmed. The good news is, I'm here to help you navigate this complex landscape and ensure you don't miss a single Cubs or White Sox game. So, grab your popcorn and let's dive into the world of baseball broadcasting.

The Streaming Revolution: Netflix and Beyond

First things first, let's address the elephant in the room: Netflix. Yes, the streaming giant is now in the baseball business. While they won't be carrying any Cubs or White Sox games, they will be broadcasting a standalone Yankees-Giants game on Wednesday, marking a significant step for MLB in the streaming era. Imagine the potential for future deals! Netflix's involvement is a testament to the league's willingness to experiment and adapt to changing viewing habits.

NBC, Peacock, and the Sunday Showdown

Now, let's talk about the classic Sunday afternoon baseball. NBC and Peacock are your go-to platforms for this experience. Peacock will stream the 'Sunday Leadoff' package, while NBC will air the 'Sunday Night Baseball' franchise. Jason Benetti, the former White Sox TV voice, will be the lead announcer, bringing his expertise to the table. But here's the twist: Peacock will also simulcast some games on NBCSN due to scheduling conflicts. So, make sure you have both platforms ready for the ultimate baseball experience.

ESPN's Summer Focus

ESPN, after 36 seasons, is stepping away from 'Sunday Night Baseball' but remains a key player in the MLB broadcasting game. Their new exclusive schedule will focus on the summer months, with 23 games airing in June, July, and August. The network will also bring baseball back to ABC with a three-game schedule. Keep an eye out for the Cubs and White Sox, as they are set to appear on ABC, with specific dates yet to be determined.

Fox's Saturday and Sunday Dominance

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Fox Sports is a powerhouse in the baseball broadcasting world. They will air over 85 games, including 23 Saturdays on 'Baseball Night in America.' The network also has the All-Star Game and World Series under its belt. Fox and FS1 will be your go-to platforms for the league championship and division series. The Cubs and White Sox fans will be happy to know that the Cubs have six appearances on Fox, with two non-exclusive games on FS1.

TBS's Tuesday Night Games

TBS will bring the action to Tuesday nights during the regular season, as well as the league championship and division series. However, there's a catch: Cubs and White Sox games will be blacked out in Chicago, as they will be carried by Marquee Sports Network. So, if you're a Chicago fan, you'll need to find alternative viewing options.

Apple TV's Friday Night Exclusive

Apple TV is joining the fray with two exclusive games on Friday nights during the regular season. The Cubs and White Sox fans will be pleased to know that the Cubs have three appearances in the first half, with specific dates and times to be announced. Get ready to tune in for some Friday night baseball action!

MLB Network's 24/7 Baseball

MLB Network, the 24/7 home for baseball, will air games almost every day. However, Cubs and White Sox fans should note that their local broadcasts will be blacked out, as they will be carried by Marquee and Chicago Sports Network, respectively. So, if you're a die-hard fan, you might want to consider subscribing to these networks for a comprehensive viewing experience.

Chicago Sports Network and Marquee's Coverage

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will carry almost every White Sox game, and it will also simulcast 10 games over the air on The U (WCIU-Channel 26). The Cubs fans can rely on Marquee Sports Network for the majority of their games, although they have already lost 14 games to national networks, and this number is expected to rise. It's a constant battle for the Cubs and White Sox to keep their games accessible to their loyal fans.

In conclusion, the MLB season brings a plethora of viewing options, and it can be a challenge to keep track of them all. From Netflix's foray into baseball to the classic Sunday afternoon games on NBC, each platform offers a unique experience. As a fan, it's essential to stay informed and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of sports broadcasting. So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready for some thrilling baseball action!