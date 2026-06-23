The T20 World Cup is upon us, but where is the excitement? In the past, major ICC tournaments were preceded by weeks of build-up and anticipation. However, the current edition of the T20 World Cup has started with virtually zero hype, and the discussion surrounding it is non-existent. Despite the presence of several controversial incidents, including Bangladesh's elimination and Pakistan's threat to boycott India, the tournament is lacking in cricketing anticipation. The opening game between Pakistan and the Netherlands has kicked off on a passive note, and India's match against the USA later in the day has no hype either. Perhaps a big game between top teams like India, South Africa, Australia, and England could bring back some of the excitement, but that's a different story. Some argue that the overdose of cricket, with too many games between top countries happening frequently, might have diluted the anticipation for these ICC tournaments. So, where is the hype for the T20 World Cup? Is it the nature of the tournament that has changed, or is it the way we consume cricket that has evolved? Let's discuss and share your thoughts in the comments!
Where's the Hype? T20 World Cup 2026 Kicks Off with a Whimper (2026)
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