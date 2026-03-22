Where and when is the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest? (2026)

Bold claim: Eurovision 2026 promises drama, debate, and a broader conversation beyond the songs themselves. But here’s where it gets controversial... And this is the part most people miss: the contest isn’t just about who wins, it’s also about how politics and public opinion shape the event and its rules. Here’s a clear rewrite that preserves all key information while making things easier to grasp for newcomers.

Where and when is the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

The grand final is set to unfold at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, May 16.

Inside the venue, TV presenter Victoria Swarovski and actor Michael Ostrowski will host the show.

The first semi-final occurs on Tuesday, May 12, featuring performances from Croatia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Portugal, Moldova, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland, San Marino, and Serbia.

The second semi-final happens on Thursday, May 14, with acts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Switzerland, Albania, Australia, Cyprus, Denmark, Latvia, Malta, Norway, and Ukraine.

The top ten from each semi-final will advance to the grand final, joining the five pre-qualified acts.

In 2026, some countries still have to broadcast and vote in one of the semi-finals. Germany and Italy will perform and vote in the first semi-final, while Austria, France, and the United Kingdom will perform and vote in the second.

How to watch

See Also MAFS Drama: The Screenshot Scandal Explained

The semi-finals and the grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. They’ll also be available via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Controversy and safety in context

Israel’s participation remains a point of contention due to ongoing tensions in Gaza. The 2025 final in Switzerland saw an attempted stage intrusion and protest actions targeting Israel’s contestant, Yuval Raphael. In response to concerns about influence and safety, more than 70 former Eurovision contestants, including Britain’s Mae Muller, urged KAN (Israel’s public broadcaster) to be barred, accusing it of complicity in the Gaza conflict.

Public voting dynamics have also sparked debate. Although Eurovision has long presented itself as non-political, questions about how much national governments influence results have persisted. For 2026, organizers adjusted the voting rules to limit government influence.

Israel has framed its participation as a stand against censorship and external pressure, calling the new rules a victory over critics who sought to silence or marginalize it. In 2024, Israel’s entrant Eden Golan faced booing during rehearsals, and thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Malmo venue where the finals were held. Golan’s song Hurricane required lyric changes to remove references to October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

Thought-provoking questions for the audience

Should Eurovision enforce stricter safeguards to separate politics from the competition, or is it inevitable that politics will color participation and voting?

Do the changes to voting rules strike the right balance between fairness and national voices, or do they risk dampening the show’s democratic spirit?

How should international events influence decisions about which countries participate and how they engage with the contest in the future?

Would you like this rewritten with a more formal or a more casual tone, or include additional examples from past contests to illustrate these points?