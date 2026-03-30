When Paul Simon Critiqued John Lennon: A Musical Showdown (2026)

When it comes to musical genius, few names spark as much debate as Paul Simon and John Lennon. But here’s where it gets controversial: Simon once declared that a lesser-known song outshone one of Lennon’s most politically charged tracks—and his reasoning might just surprise you. Let’s dive into the story behind this bold claim and explore why it still resonates today.

Published: Tue 6 January 2026 19:00, UK

Paul Simon has always been a master of storytelling through music. Unlike some artists who settle for surface-level lyrics, Simon’s songs are woven with intricate narratives. While not every track demands deep analysis, his focus has always been on authenticity. When it comes to message-driven songs, however, Simon has never been afraid to critique even the greatest minds of his era—including John Lennon.

Simon’s approach to songwriting differs sharply from that of, say, Bob Dylan. While Dylan’s music often feels like a rallying cry against oppression, Simon’s style is more subdued, less confrontational. He could have penned protest anthems if he wanted to, but his artistry leaned toward softer, more introspective themes. This contrast becomes especially interesting when comparing his work to Lennon’s later solo efforts.

And this is the part most people miss: Despite Lennon’s undeniable genius with The Beatles, his solo work—particularly when infused with political messaging—hasn’t aged as gracefully for everyone. Songs like those on Some Time in New York City left many fans questioning his direction. Add Yoko Ono’s prominent role in his career, and the divide grew wider. But it was Lennon’s “Power to the People” that Simon took particular issue with, calling it one of Lennon’s weakest records.

Simon’s critique wasn’t just about taste—it was about purpose. He felt Lennon’s attempt at a rallying cry fell flat, coming across as manipulative rather than inspiring. In contrast, Simon praised The Chi-Lites’ lesser-known track “For God’s Sake Give More Power to the People”, calling it “a good record… really a good record.” According to Simon, The Chi-Lites’ version outshone Lennon’s in every way, from its heartfelt verses to its genuine call to action.

What makes this comparison fascinating is the irony. Lennon, known for his verbose and thought-provoking lyrics, seemed to miss the mark here. While his hook was undeniably catchy, the verses felt hollow, relying on musical platitudes rather than substance. The Chi-Lites, on the other hand, crafted a song that built to a chorus of genuine anger and urgency—something Lennon’s version lacked.

Here’s the bold question: Did Lennon, one of the most influential songwriters of his time, get too caught up in his own agenda? Simon’s love for The Chi-Lites’ track wasn’t about musical status—it was about craftsmanship. Even the greatest artists, Simon implied, can lose sight of the basics when they’re too focused on their message.

Simon never claimed to be in the same league as The Beatles, but his critique of Lennon’s work raises a thought-provoking point: What makes a song truly impactful? Is it the message, the delivery, or the authenticity behind it? And where do you stand? Do you agree with Simon’s assessment, or does Lennon’s “Power to the People” still resonate with you? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.