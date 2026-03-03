When a Lion Crushed a Car with Newlyweds: A Wild Encounter in 1970s Adelaide (2026)

Imagine being trapped in your car, not by a mechanical fault or a freak accident, but by a powerful lion crushing the roof. This is exactly what happened to a newlywed couple in the 1970s, and it's a story that will leave you on the edge of your seat! But first, let's set the scene...

In the summer of 1973, Dave and his wife, fresh from their honeymoon, made an impromptu decision to visit Bullen's African Lion Safari Park in Two Wells, near Adelaide, Australia. Little did they know, this would be a day they'd remember for the rest of their lives.

As they entered the park, the couple wound up their windows and drove into a fenced-off area, where lions roamed freely and inspected vehicles at close range. And that's when the unexpected happened. A fully grown lion leaped onto the roof of their Datsun 1200, caving it in with its sheer force. Talk about a honeymoon adventure!

"We were literally bent down in the car with the lion's tail in our view through the windscreen, and its paws over the back window," Dave recounted in an ABC Radio Adelaide interview. But the story doesn't end there. The couple's ordeal continued as they witnessed the lion's curiosity turn into a potential threat.

And here's where it gets controversial. While some might argue that the park's concept was an innovative way to bring people closer to nature, others question the ethics of putting both humans and lions in such a risky situation. The park's signs, like "Trespassers will be eaten" and the offer of free admission for 'Poms' (a term for British people) on pushbikes, sparked mixed reactions.

The park's history is filled with tales of close encounters, like a woman feeding lions from a caged trailer, only to have her thumb nearly bitten off. But were these incidents the result of poor management or an inherent risk in such ventures?

Adding to the intrigue, there were rumors of escaped lions, although one such incident turned out to be a case of mistaken identity with a Great Dane. Many of these rumors may have originated from an earlier incident in 1964 when four lions escaped from a circus in Adelaide, leading to a tragic outcome for their keeper.

So, was this a thrilling adventure or a dangerous gamble? What do you think? Are such wildlife encounters worth the risk, or should we admire nature from a safer distance?