If Christian Horner had remained at Red Bull in 2026, the Formula 1 landscape might have looked very different. Horner's departure from Red Bull in 2025 left a void, and his potential return to the paddock, perhaps with a stake in Alpine, could have reshaped the sport's dynamics. Here's a speculative look at how things might have unfolded.

The Red Bull-McLaren Relationship

One of the most intriguing scenarios involves Horner's relationship with McLaren CEO Zak Brown. With Horner still at Red Bull, the tension between the two teams over strategy and personnel might have persisted. Horner's reluctance to help McLaren secure Will Courtenay's early exit could have led to further sparring. Additionally, the competition for Gianpiero Lambiase's services might have intensified, potentially keeping him at Red Bull for longer.

The Abu Dhabi Incident

The infamous Abu Dhabi race of 2025, where Horner's aggressive tactics put McLaren in a difficult position, might have played out differently. Without Horner's 'never give an inch' approach, Verstappen might have focused solely on winning the race, potentially allowing McLaren to secure the championship. This scenario highlights the impact Horner's leadership can have on race outcomes.

The Mercedes-Alpine Alliance

The potential sale of Alpine to Horner and his interest in a minority stake could have been a significant turning point. Horner's desire to influence team decisions, including driver choices, might have led to a more competitive dynamic. However, Horner's history of clashing with Toto Wolff over regulations and rule changes could have created ongoing tension within the sport.

Rule Changes and Engine Evolution

Horner's advocacy for a 60/40 engine-to-battery power split for 2027 might have gained more traction. His personal motivation to strengthen Red Bull's engine package could have influenced other manufacturers. However, the retirement of Helmut Marko and Verstappen's potential departure might have shifted the team's focus, potentially impacting their performance and future direction.

Conclusion

While this speculative narrative explores various possibilities, it's important to remember that Horner's return to F1, even with a stake in Alpine, remains uncertain. The sport's ever-evolving nature means that even small changes can have significant consequences. As an expert commentator, I find this scenario fascinating because it highlights the intricate web of relationships and decisions that shape Formula 1, where a single figure's presence or absence can alter the course of a championship.