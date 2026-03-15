What to Watch This Week: Rooster, The Madison & More | TV Picks & Recaps (March 8–14, 2026) (2026)

The TV landscape is a bustling hub of creativity, and this week's lineup is no exception. From the return of a beloved author-turned-professor to a family drama set in the rugged mountains of Montana, there's something for every taste. Here's a breakdown of the week's most intriguing offerings, with a healthy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

The Author's Dilemma: Rooster

Steve Carell, the beloved former boss from 'The Office', takes on a new role in 'Rooster' - that of a best-selling author. The premise is intriguing: a successful writer navigating the complexities of his relationship with his college-aged daughter. It's a half-hour comedy, but with Carell's talent, it could be a real standout. Personally, I think the show has the potential to be a modern-day 'The Larry Sanders Show', offering a nuanced look at the pressures of success and family. The ensemble cast, including 'The Office' alumni, adds a layer of familiarity that could make it a must-watch. What makes this particularly fascinating is the exploration of the creative process and the challenges of maintaining personal relationships in the public eye. It raises a deeper question: can we ever truly separate our personal lives from our professional identities?

Montana Migration: The Madison

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind 'Snyder's Canyon', brings his signature family drama to Paramount+ with 'The Madison'. The story follows the Clyburn family, led by the dynamic duo of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, as they uproot their lives from the glitz of Manhattan to the rugged beauty of Montana. The premise is intriguing, but it's the exploration of family dynamics and the impact of tragedy that makes it compelling. In my opinion, this show has the potential to be a powerful study of resilience and the human spirit. What many people don't realize is that the show's setting in Montana is not just a backdrop but a character in itself, offering a unique perspective on the American West. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most challenging journeys are the ones that take us back to our roots.

Sunny Nights and Spray Tans

'Sunny Nights' on Hulu introduces us to the sibling duo of Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden, who embark on a spray-tan business venture in Sydney. The show takes a turn when they become entangled in Australia's criminal underworld. This premise is a unique blend of comedy and crime, and the addition of Forte and Carden's comedic chemistry makes it a must-watch. From my perspective, the show's exploration of the criminal underworld through the lens of a spray-tan business is a clever twist. It raises a deeper question: how do seemingly mundane endeavors become vehicles for unexpected adventures? The show's ability to balance humor and suspense is a testament to the talent of its creators.

Crime and Family Secrets: Scarpetta

Nicole Kidman returns to Prime Video with 'Scarpetta', an adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's books. She plays a forensic examiner navigating a murder mystery while dealing with a complex relationship with her sister, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The show's blend of crime and family drama is intriguing, and Kidman's performance is sure to be a highlight. One thing that immediately stands out is the exploration of the relationship between Scarpetta and her sister, Dorothy. It's a study of familial bonds and the impact of secrets. What this really suggests is that family dynamics can be as complex and intriguing as any murder mystery.

Can't-Miss Recaps

The A.V. Club's recap section is a treasure trove of insights, and this week's picks are no exception.

- 'Dark Winds' on AMC continues to unravel a gripping mystery, with each episode building tension. It's a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

- 'Paradise' on Hulu offers a refreshing take on the supernatural, with a focus on character development. The show's exploration of personal struggles and supernatural elements is a unique blend.

- 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' on NBC is a character-driven drama that delves into the complexities of personal growth and redemption.

- 'The Pitt' on HBO Max is a dark and twisted tale, with a strong focus on character dynamics. It's a show that leaves a lasting impression.

- 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' on Crunchyroll is an animated adventure with a deep exploration of themes like friendship and mortality.

New Arrivals

The week's new arrivals include a mix of genres and platforms:

- 'Top Chef' on Bravo returns for its 23rd season, promising culinary delights and dramatic challenges.

- 'One Piece' on Netflix brings the beloved manga to life, with a focus on action and adventure.

- 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' on Hulu offers a unique perspective on a familiar setting, exploring the lives of Mormon women.

- 'Virgin River' on Netflix continues its tale of small-town romance and mystery.

- 'Fatal Seduction' on Netflix is a thriller that promises twists and turns.

Ending Soon

Some of the week's most popular shows are coming to an end, leaving fans with bittersweet feelings:

- 'Drops of God' on Apple TV concludes its second season, offering a blend of drama and wine.

- 'Southern Charm' on Bravo wraps up its eleventh season, with the usual mix of drama and Southern charm.

- 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' on Paramount+ ends its first season, leaving fans with a sense of adventure and exploration.

- 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC America concludes its thirty-third season, with its signature blend of humor and celebrity.

- 'Stumble' on NBC ends its first season, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

In conclusion, this week's TV lineup offers a diverse range of shows, from family dramas to crime thrillers, and from comedies to animated adventures. It's a reminder that the small screen is a vast and ever-evolving landscape, offering something for every taste and interest. As viewers, we're fortunate to have so many options, and it's up to us to explore and discover the stories that resonate with our own lives and perspectives.