What to Watch on TV and Streaming - January 22, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling Thursday, January 22, 2026, filled with an array of captivating shows and movies. From documentaries to sitcoms, dramas to reality TV, there's something for every taste and mood.

A Day of Diverse Entertainment

Starting early in the morning, Paramount+ brings us the series premiere of "Canada Shore," a Canadian take on the popular "Shore" franchise, following a group of singles living it up for a summer of fun and drama. Meanwhile, Disney+ offers a captivating documentary, "Disneyland Handcrafted," revealing the incredible journey behind Walt Disney's dream project, from its inception to its grand opening.

As the day progresses, Netflix treats us to two exciting series premieres. "Finding Her Love" follows a former skater's return to the ice, navigating new partnerships and old flames. And in "Free Bert," a hilarious sitcom, we meet a chaotic dad and his unfiltered family causing mayhem at their new, fancy school.

AMC+ presents "Gangs of London," where Sean, Billy, and Cornelius make a bold move to reclaim the city, while Prime Video's "Judy Justice" showcases a post-breakup lawsuit, raising questions about trust and loyalty.

AMC+'s "Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale" delves into the magical world of Harper and Sarah, as they face a killer targeting their friends. Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" takes us on a journey of pranks and blossoming romance between cadets.

As the evening approaches, ABC's "9-1-1" continues its gripping story, with Hen seeking a diagnosis and Harry facing challenges at the academy. Meanwhile, Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" crowns a new culinary champion in its season 24 finale. NBC's "Law & Order" presents a high-tech surveillance mystery, and HBO's two-night event, "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!" celebrates the legendary writer's life and career.

Reality TV fans, rejoice! Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" hosts a glamorous psychic soirée, while The CW's "Scrabble" and "Trivial Pursuit" offer wordplay and trivia fun with generous cash prizes.

For a dose of drama, ABC's "9-1-1: Nashville" tackles Dixie's health issues and relationship challenges. Fox's "Animal Control" features Rob Gronkowski and a unique rehoming mission, while NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" investigates a threat to Rollins and Carisi's lives. HBO Max's "The Pitt" explores the aftermath of a motorcycle collision, and Peacock's "The Traitors" intensifies with a coup and a bloody murder.

As the night winds down, Fox's "Going Dutch" brings a war between a town and a base, with Captain Maggie trying to negotiate peace. ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" continues its medical drama, and NBC's "The Hunting Party" races to catch a class-obsessed serial killer.

So, which shows will you be tuning into on this action-packed Thursday?