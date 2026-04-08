What to Expect from the Delayed January Jobs Report (2026)

The eagerly awaited jobs report for January will be unveiled this Wednesday, and it promises to deliver intriguing insights for the markets. Investors are poised to sift through a wealth of new data coupled with a series of revisions that could reshape their understanding of the labor landscape.

Currently, economists are forecasting that the nonfarm payrolls report will indicate either stagnant growth or only minimal gains for January. To add to this uncertainty, annual revisions may disclose that the U.S. economy has created very few net jobs since early 2024, raising significant concerns about the robustness of the labor market.

"I believe a forecast of zero job growth might be appropriate," suggested Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "Most estimates hover around 50,000 jobs gained. Any number approaching zero underscores just how fragile the situation is—quite weak overall. This observation comes despite there being no significant layoffs currently, but I anticipate that layoffs will increase soon, potentially leading to job losses in the near future."

Set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, this payroll report was delayed by five days due to a brief government shutdown. The consensus forecast from Dow Jones anticipates an increase of 55,000 jobs, a figure that has been trending downward, especially following December's reported rise of 50,000 jobs. If this prediction holds true, it would help maintain the unemployment rate at a relatively low 4.4%, alongside annual wage growth of 3.7%.

However, several economists on Wall Street foresee numbers that fall short of expectations. For example, Goldman Sachs is projecting an addition of merely 45,000 jobs, while Citigroup offers a more optimistic estimate of 135,000. Yet, Citigroup cautions that this figure might be skewed by seasonal adjustments, suggesting that the true payroll growth could be much closer to zero.

One of the more pressing issues lies in the revisions themselves, which present a challenge for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as they seek to deliver accurate and timely data. Back in September, the BLS’s preliminary estimates indicated that benchmark revisions for the year leading up to March 2025 could reveal approximately 911,000 fewer jobs than previously reported, essentially halving the total count. The final numbers, expected this Wednesday, are anticipated to reflect a reduction but remain significant. Goldman anticipates this figure may lie between 750,000 and 900,000, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently stated that it could be closer to 600,000.

Thus far, every month reported in 2025 has experienced downward adjustments, reducing initial estimates by 624,000 jobs and resulting in average monthly gains of under 40,000. Notably, the upcoming report will include the first revision for December’s figures.

In addition, the BLS is recalibrating its model used to estimate job creation based on businesses opening and closing each month, which could further influence the statistics.

Regardless of the exact figures, these revisions will likely highlight a faltering labor market—a situation that is expected to attract increased scrutiny from Powell and his colleagues as they consider their next policy steps.

Interestingly, even officials at the White House have been working this week to temper expectations surrounding the report. Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council and a candidate for the next Federal Reserve chair, shared with CNBC that several elements are converging to keep job growth muted, at least momentarily.

A key factor he identified is the administration's focus on addressing illegal immigration. Furthermore, Hassett pointed out that advancements in productivity, especially those linked to artificial intelligence, are reducing the demand for new hires among businesses.

"People should anticipate slightly lower job numbers that align with the current high GDP growth," Hassett remarked on Monday. "There’s no need to panic if the upcoming sequence of numbers is lower than what has been the norm. The decline in population growth coupled with skyrocketing productivity creates an unusual circumstance."

He continued, suggesting a scenario in which "job creation lags while productivity and profits soar, leading to significant GDP growth."

There have also been recent indicators pointing to a deterioration in the labor market. For instance, job openings plummeted in December to their lowest level since September 2020, according to the BLS. Simultaneously, both planned layoffs and hiring announcements reported their worst January figures since the 2009 financial crisis, as noted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Additionally, ADP reported that private sector hiring in January was a mere 22,000 jobs. However, there is a silver lining; Homebase revealed that small businesses added jobs at a rate of 3.3% last month, which is an improvement over the 3.1% recorded in January 2025 and significantly better than the 1.3% from January 2024.

From the Federal Reserve's standpoint, policymakers typically evaluate employment trends over extended periods rather than focusing on single-month fluctuations. Many officials are bracing for a slowdown in hiring while also expecting a low level of layoffs, interpreting these trends not as signs of severe weakness but as indicators of stabilization within the economy.

In recent speeches, regional Federal Reserve Presidents Lorie Logan of Dallas and Beth Hammack of Cleveland expressed optimism about the economy's trajectory, though they conveyed greater concern regarding inflation than the unemployment rate. They also expressed skepticism about the necessity for further reductions in interest rates.

"Instead of attempting to finely adjust the funds rate, I prefer to exercise patience as we observe the effects of recent rate cuts and monitor economic performance," Hammack stated. "Based on my forecasts, we could maintain our current position for an extended period."

But here's where it gets controversial: Are these labor market signals indicative of an impending recession, or merely a temporary blip in an otherwise strong economy? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!