What to Expect from the Crypto Market After U.S. Government Shutdown (2026)

The crypto world is on edge as the U.S. government shutdown looms, leaving traders wondering: Will Monday bring chaos or opportunity?

With the House set to take action after a partial shutdown, the crypto market's reaction is a hot topic. The recent gold and silver price crash has already sent shockwaves, wiping out a staggering $200 billion from the market. But here's where it gets controversial—will this crisis present a buying opportunity or a downward spiral?

U.S. Shutdown's Impact on Crypto:

The crypto market is feeling the heat as the U.S. government partially shuts down. Lawmakers' failure to vote before recess triggered the shutdown, leaving the House to take action on Monday. This delay has financial markets on edge, especially with the sharp decline in gold and silver prices. Gold's 15% plunge and silver's 32% drop have added fuel to the fire, intensifying market fears.

Bitcoin, the crypto giant, hasn't been spared either. It slipped from $88,000 to below $82,000 within hours, a 5% drop. Despite a slight recovery to around $83,559, the damage was done.

Monday's Crypto Outlook:

Looking back, crypto markets often open cautiously post-political events. If the House indicates progress on the spending bill, Bitcoin might enjoy a 2-4% relief bounce. However, here's the twist: altcoins could exhibit higher volatility, leaving traders to wonder if this is a buying opportunity or a trap.

But past shutdowns offer a cautionary tale. Delayed data on jobs and inflation made risk assessment challenging, leading to Bitcoin's 9% drop and altcoins' 12-25% decline due to low liquidity. And this is the part most people miss—the crypto market's reaction is a delicate dance between political progress and market sentiment.

Analysts' Take:

Crypto analyst Ted predicts Bitcoin will test the $80,000 support. A breakdown could send it tumbling towards the April 2025 low of $74,000. As for altcoins, they might experience more rapid price movements due to thin liquidity as trading resumes on Monday.

Key Factors for Monday's Crypto Performance:

- House signals on the spending bill

- Liquidity conditions

- Early trading volume

FAQs:

Q: How does a government shutdown impact crypto markets?

A: Shutdowns breed uncertainty, reducing liquidity and causing volatility as traders wait for political decisions.

Q: What's in store for Bitcoin on Monday?

A: House progress could lead to a 2-4% bounce, while delays might spark selling and increased volatility.

Q: How might altcoins react to this uncertainty?

A: Altcoins may exhibit more significant price fluctuations than Bitcoin due to reduced liquidity and investor caution.

The Bottom Line:

As the crypto market navigates this tumultuous period, the question remains: Will Monday bring a market rebound or a continuation of the crypto winter? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the potential outcomes of this intriguing scenario.