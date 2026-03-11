What the Cubs Gain from Signing Alex Bregman: Dansby Swanson Explains (2026)

What are the Cubs getting in Alex Bregman? Allow Dansby Swanson to explain

The Chicago Cubs have made a substantial investment of $325 million in the left side of their infield, a significant sum that will be paid over three decades. The primary goal is to maintain the Wrigleyville legacy and create lasting memories for fans. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their team and enhance their performance.

Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman share a unique connection as former USA Baseball teammates and World Series rivals. Their relationship began with their status as top picks in the draft and evolved as they made different free-agent decisions. Now, their paths are set to intersect again.

The question remains: What will this reunion entail?

Swanson and Bregman have maintained contact over the years, albeit not as close friends. They exchanged messages immediately after the news broke that the Cubs had secured a five-year, $175 million contract with Bregman, pairing a Gold Glove, All-Star, and championship-winning third baseman with a Gold Glove, All-Star, and championship-winning shortstop.

Swanson expressed his admiration for Bregman, highlighting his exceptional skills and leadership qualities. He believes that playing with Bregman could significantly enhance his game, challenging him to reach new heights.

Internally, Swanson conveyed a similar pitch to the team's management while Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox before the start of spring training. The deal included an opt-out clause, allowing the Cubs to make their move this winter.

Swanson's enthusiasm for Bregman's addition is evident. He acknowledges that Bregman's presence will challenge him to improve and develop as a leader, both on and off the field.

Bregman's trade to the Cubs brings a unique dynamic to the team. He will join a Wrigley Field clubhouse known for its strong culture of preparation and professionalism. However, the Cubs cannot guarantee the same level of standout individual performances or the remarkable health they experienced during their 92-win campaign last year.

The impact of this deal extends beyond the young hitters and potential trade chips. Bregman's observations and plus defense will benefit the entire team, including experienced players like Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, and Michael Busch. Pitchers, in particular, will benefit from Bregman's expertise.

Swanson emphasizes the value of having good players and great leaders who can bring out the best in everyone, regardless of their stage in their careers. He believes that Bregman's leadership skills will contribute to the team's success and help develop younger players.

The Cubs' decision to sign Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract after the 2022 season reflects their trust in his leadership qualities and intangible value. This commitment allowed Swanson to express his thoughts directly to the president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, and general manager, Carter Hawkins, who had prior knowledge of Swanson through their family connections and Vanderbilt backgrounds.

Swanson has also learned to balance his role, focusing on his own performance and understanding the front office's operations. He acknowledges the influence of manager Craig Counsell, viewing him as an extension of the clubhouse in roster discussions.

With the birth of his daughter this offseason, Swanson has shifted his focus away from trade rumors and the free-agent market. However, his experience at Wrigley Field last October has instilled a sense of urgency and a desire to improve.

The Cubs have already made significant moves, including trading their bullpen and acquiring starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. They also raised their offer for Bregman by $60 million, solidifying their commitment to this deal. With the luxury tax threshold looming and spring training approaching, the Cubs are not done making changes.

Swanson expresses excitement about the team's progress, stating that they have addressed the necessary areas for improvement. He believes that the organization is on the right track to become the best version of themselves, and he is eager to contribute to this journey.