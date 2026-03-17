What’s the Plan for Shortstop After 2026? (2026)

The Atlanta Braves' Shortstop Conundrum: A Future in Flux

The decision to let Dansby Swanson go after the 2022 season has left the Atlanta Braves scrambling for a shortstop. With 11 different players filling the position since 2023, the team has struggled to find stability. But the real challenge lies ahead, as the current shortstops, Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón, are both free agents after this season.

The 2026 Season: A Temporary Fix

For now, the Braves have secured Kim on a one-year, $20M deal for 2026, but it's a short-term solution. Kim, represented by Scott Boras, didn't receive the long-term offer he sought, and his performance in 2025 was hindered by injuries and poor form. However, he aims to bounce back in 2026, focusing on health and stolen bases.

The Free Agency Dilemma

If Kim excels in 2026, he'll be a hot commodity in the next free agency period. The Braves might struggle to re-sign him, especially with their 'Atlanta Max' salary limit. An early extension could be an option, but Boras-represented players rarely sign before free agency. The looming lockout and qualifying offer might influence Kim's decision, and his friendship with Jurickson Profar, who changed his jersey number for Kim, could be a factor.

Dubón: A Defensive Ace, But Offensive Woes

Mauricio Dubón is a defensive powerhouse, but his offensive numbers have declined since 2023. His strength lies in his versatility, having played every position except catcher. However, relying on Dubón as the everyday shortstop could lead to overworking the starters.

The Sparse Free Agent Market

The upcoming free agent market for shortstops is thin, with Kim as the top prospect, followed by J.P. Crawford and Amed Rosario. The Braves might consider signing Kim during the season, but there are other options.

Trade Targets: Young Stars and Pricey Veterans

The Braves could look to trade for a shortstop, with two main categories of targets: young players approaching free agency and overpaid veterans. Jeremy Peña, CJ Abrams, and Zach Neto are promising talents, but their teams might seek trades. Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Ezequiel Tovar are veterans with high salaries, but they could be acquired in salary dump scenarios.

The Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain: A Risky Bet?

Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds is an intriguing option. He's a versatile speedster who moved to second base to accommodate Elly De La Cruz. However, he missed the 2024 season due to injury, and his bat hasn't recovered. If his bat returns to form, he might not be available via trade. The Braves could explore a trade, but it's a risky move.

The Future is Uncertain

The Braves' 2027 shortstop situation is a mystery. Their top prospects, John Gil, Alex Lodise, and Cody Miller, are unlikely to be ready for the starting role. The team needs a veteran shortstop to maintain competitiveness. While the 2026 season is yet to be played, front offices are already planning for the future. Will the Braves find their shortstop through free agency or a trade? And what impact will the CBA and potential lockout have on their plans? Stay tuned to find out!

Controversial Take: Is Boras Holding Back Kim's Long-Term Deal?

One can't help but wonder if Scott Boras' involvement is hindering Kim's chances of securing a long-term deal. Boras is known for his aggressive negotiation tactics, but could his reputation be a double-edged sword? Share your thoughts in the comments: Is Boras helping or hindering Kim's career?