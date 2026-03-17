What's Streaming and On TV Tonight? Lacey Chabert, Football, and More! (2026)

Looking for the perfect way to unwind this Saturday, January 3, 2026? Your TV and streaming options are about to get a whole lot more exciting! From heartwarming romances to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there’s something for everyone. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a fashion mogul and a chef really find love while stranded on a deserted island? Let’s dive in!

Every day, TVLine’s What to Watch column shines a spotlight on the latest and greatest in English-language TV and movies. Whether it’s a new series premiere, a returning favorite, or a must-see film, we’ve got you covered—organized by time and alphabetized for your convenience. And this is the part most people miss: you can get this curated watch-list delivered straight to your inbox every morning by signing up for our free newsletter here.

Saturday’s Lineup: A Mix of Romance, Drama, and Suspense

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4:30 PM ET
Monday Night Football (ABC/ESPN)
Catch the Season 56 finale with two back-to-back games: The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by the Seattle Seahawks vs. the San Francisco 49ers at 8 PM ET. Football fans, this is your night!

8:00 PM ET
AEW: Collision (TNT)
The wrestling series kicks off a four-week residency at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Expect high-energy matches and unforgettable moments.

See Also
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: US Military Action, NATO Tensions, and European Response

Dinner and a Movie (TBS)
Join Jason and Jenny as they enjoy the 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen. Perfect for a cozy night in!

Lost in Paradise (Hallmark Channel)
Movie Premiere: Lacey Chabert stars as the founder of a high-end fashion company who finds herself stranded on a deserted island with a chef (Ian Harding). As they work together to survive, romance blossoms. But is love truly possible in such extreme circumstances? This one’s a must-watch for romance enthusiasts.

The Paper (NBC)
Final Three Episodes: Mare’s investigation into a story that pits her newspaper against its corporate owner takes an unexpected turn. She and Ned hit the road to interview a potential cult leader, while Ned grapples with his desire to win at the Ohio Journalism Awards. Will truth prevail, or will corporate interests win out?

Stolen Girl (Lifetime)
Movie Premiere: Kate Beckinsale delivers a gripping performance as a woman whose life is upended when her ex-husband (Scott Eastwood) abducts their young daughter. A heart-wrenching tale of love, loss, and resilience.

10:00 PM ET
48 Hours (CBS)
In this true-crime episode, prosecutors must determine whether a high school softball coach or one of her former players is responsible for the murder of an Indiana man. Who do you think is guilty?

Final Thoughts and a Controversial Question
Saturday’s lineup is packed with emotion, drama, and intrigue. But here’s a thought to spark debate: In today’s fast-paced world, do shows like *Lost in Paradise offer a much-needed escape, or do they set unrealistic expectations about love and survival?* Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!

What's Streaming and On TV Tonight? Lacey Chabert, Football, and More! (2026)

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