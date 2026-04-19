What’s Next for Lake Arbor? Rewilding a Maryland Golf Course (2026)

The Green Renaissance: How Abandoned Golf Courses Are Becoming Urban Oases

There’s something poetic about the transformation of a once-lush golf course into a thriving public park. It’s not just about repurposing land—it’s about reimagining what urban spaces can be. Take the Lake Arbor Golf Course in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for example. For 40 years, it was a haven for golfers, but since its closure in 2010, it’s been a dormant reminder of changing times. Now, it’s getting a second chance—a mulligan, if you will—and what’s happening there is far more fascinating than just planting trees.

From Fairways to Forests: The Rewilding Revolution



What makes this particularly fascinating is the concept of rewilding. It’s not just about turning a golf course into a park; it’s about restoring ecosystems, creating habitats, and reconnecting communities with nature. Dominic Quattrocchi, the arborist leading the project, calls it a balance between natural resource management and community recreation. Personally, I think this is where the real magic lies. It’s not just about aesthetics—it’s about healing the land.

The plan includes planting over 10,000 trees, creating meadows, and restoring wetlands. But here’s the kicker: the old cart paths, once used by golfers, will become walking trails. This isn’t just a park; it’s a living, breathing ecosystem that invites people to explore. Mary Jo Kishter, the project supervisor, points out that these trails will offer both mowed paths and paved routes, giving visitors a choice between a manicured stroll and a wilder adventure.

Why This Matters Beyond the Trees



If you take a step back and think about it, this project is about more than just greenery. It’s about equity. The old golf course was exclusive—a space for a specific group of people. Now, it’s becoming a public space for everyone. Dogs, families, joggers, birdwatchers—all are welcome. This raises a deeper question: How many other underutilized spaces in our cities could be transformed in this way?

What many people don’t realize is that this trend isn’t unique to Lake Arbor. Across the country, abandoned golf courses are being reimagined. Montgomery County’s Redgate Golf Course is another example, and there are countless others. It’s part of a larger shift toward sustainable urban planning, where green spaces aren’t just nice-to-haves but essential components of healthy communities.

The Hidden Implications of Rewilding



One thing that immediately stands out is the environmental impact. Golf courses are notorious for their water usage and chemical treatments. By rewilding these spaces, we’re not just creating parks—we’re undoing decades of environmental harm. Wetlands, for instance, act as natural filters, improving water quality. Meadows support pollinators, which are critical for biodiversity. This isn’t just a feel-good project; it’s a strategic move toward ecological resilience.

But there’s a psychological angle too. Golf courses often represent a certain kind of exclusivity—a symbol of privilege. Turning them into public parks democratizes these spaces, making them accessible to everyone. From my perspective, this is a powerful statement about how we value land and community.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Urban Green Spaces



What this really suggests is that the future of urban planning is about adaptability. As populations grow and climates change, we need spaces that can evolve. Rewilding isn’t just a trend; it’s a blueprint for how we can repurpose land to meet the needs of both people and the planet.

Personally, I’m excited to see how this movement grows. Will we see more cities embracing rewilding? Will it become a standard practice for abandoned golf courses? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: the Lake Arbor project is more than just a park—it’s a testament to what’s possible when we rethink our relationship with the land.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on this transformation, I’m struck by its simplicity and brilliance. It’s not about erasing the past but building on it. The Lake Arbor Golf Course isn’t just getting a mulligan—it’s getting a new purpose. And in that, there’s a lesson for all of us: sometimes, the best way forward is to let nature take the lead.