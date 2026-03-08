What Iga Świątek, Carlos Alcaraz & the Most Important Shot in Tennis Have in Common (2026)

Welcome back to the Monday Tennis Briefing, where we dive into the stories that made waves on the court last week. This week, we explore the challenges faced by top players when it comes to their serves, the return of a star player, and some intriguing tennis politics. If you're a tennis enthusiast, you won't want to miss our comprehensive coverage - click here to explore more!

The Serve: A Common Struggle for the Best

Iga Świątek, the Polish tennis sensation, is facing a familiar dilemma. Despite her aggressive baseline play, her serve is becoming a limiting factor. After a tough loss to Maria Sakkari, Świątek's coach, Wim Fissette, is working on refining her game, but the serve remains a work in progress. This issue is not unique to Świątek; even the best players, like Carlos Alcaraz, have had to make significant improvements to their serves over time. Alcaraz's journey serves as a reminder that even the greatest talents must continuously evolve their game.

The ATP Tour: Holding Steady at the Top

In a week where the ATP Tour hosted tournaments across three continents, a consistent trend emerged. The top seeds in each tournament prevailed, showcasing the depth and talent at the top of the men's game. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton's final in Dallas was a thrilling battle, with Shelton emerging victorious despite facing championship points against him. This win solidifies Shelton's status as a rising star, having already won three titles above the ATP 250 level.

A Star's Return: Zheng Qinwen's Comeback

The Qatar Open saw the return of Zheng Qinwen, a player with immense potential. After recovering from an elbow injury, Zheng is back on the court, and her improved serve is a promising sign. Her journey in 2024, which included an Australian Open final and Olympic gold, highlights her ability to compete at the highest level. With a massive following in China, Zheng's comeback adds an exciting dimension to the WTA Tour.

Mental Toughness: A Test for Mirra Andreeva

At just 18, Mirra Andreeva has achieved remarkable success, but her recent performances have been a cause for concern. Andreeva, the world No. 7, has struggled with her mental game, particularly in high-pressure situations. Her emotional outbursts during matches are a reminder that tennis is not just about physical skill but also mental fortitude. As she enters the next phase of her career, Andreeva must find a way to manage the expectations and pressure that come with her success.

The Future of ATP Tour Events: A Saudi Arabian Twist

The ATP Tour is undergoing some significant changes, with the potential addition of a Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia from 2028. This move is part of the ATP's calendar optimization efforts, but it raises questions about the future of popular tournaments like the South American swing. The ATP chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, has expressed an interest in concurrent swings, but this could impact the player turnout for these events.

Shot of the Week: Taylor Fritz's Improvisation

Taylor Fritz showcased his creative side with an improvisational shot against Marcos Giron. This week's winners include Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Cerúndolo in the ATP, and Karolína Muchová in the WTA.

Rankings Update: On the Rise and Down the Line

Victoria Mboko enters the top 10 for the first time, while Alex de Minaur returns to his career-high ranking of world No. 6. Maria Sakkari and Marin Čilićascend the rankings, while João Fonseca, Amanda Anisimova, Márton Fucsovics, and Rebecca Šramková experience a drop.

Upcoming Tournaments: ATP and WTA

The ATP heads to Doha, Rio de Janeiro, and Delray Beach, while the WTA focuses on the Dubai Tennis Championships. Keep an eye on these tournaments as the men's and women's tours continue to deliver thrilling matches.

What were your standout moments from this week's tennis action? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's continue the discussion!