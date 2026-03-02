What does Brendan Donovan bring to Mariners? ‘I play really hard' (2026)

What does Brendan Donovan bring to the Mariners? A relentless work ethic and a passion for preparation. Brendan Donovan, a professional baseball player, has always been early to spring training, arriving a week before the required reporting date. This early start is not just a habit but a mindset that stems from his military background and the values instilled in him by his father, a retired U.S. Army colonel. Donovan's dedication to preparation is evident in his desire to be the most prepared player on the field, a trait that has earned him a reputation as a hard worker. His early arrival at spring training is a testament to this commitment, as he believes in leading by example and earning respect from his teammates.

But what sets Donovan apart is his ability to adapt and excel in various positions. While he played second base for the past three seasons and was even named to the National League All-Star team, the Mariners plan to start him at third base, a position he played earlier in his career. Donovan's versatility is a result of his dedication to preparation and his willingness to learn from the best. When he was traded to the Mariners, he sought guidance from Perry Hill, the infield coach, who introduced him to the Six F's of Fielding. This method, which emphasizes feet, field, funnel, footwork, fire, and follow, has become a cornerstone of Donovan's defensive strategy.

Donovan's early arrival and his dedication to preparation have already made an impact on the team. Cal Raleigh, a teammate, noted that Donovan was one of the first to arrive and the last to leave, setting a high standard for the rest of the team. This commitment to excellence and accountability is a key aspect of the Mariners' culture, and Donovan's presence has contributed to a positive and winning environment. As the team looks to add depth and diversity to their lineup, Donovan's versatility and hard work ethic make him a valuable asset, and his early start to spring training is a sign of his dedication to the game and his teammates.