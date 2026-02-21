A chilling glimpse into the Russian military's inner workings has been revealed through an intercepted call, shedding light on the desperate tactics employed by commanders.

In a shocking display of coercion, a Russian commander was heard berating his subordinates, refusing to accept their reluctance to advance. The commander's angry tirade, filled with expletives, reflects the intense pressure they face to comply with orders and report results swiftly.

"What do you mean there's 'plus-plus'? Have you lost your minds?" the commander shouted, his frustration palpable. "Move forward, damn it!"

Ukrainian intelligence believes this recording is a stark illustration of the 'meat-grinder' tactics employed by Russia, where frontal assaults are carried out with little regard for the lives of their own soldiers.

But here's where it gets controversial...

As resistance mounts, Russian commanders resort to direct threats and humiliation, pushing their troops into action. The recording captures the commander's degrading language, calling his soldiers "refusers" and "monkeys."

"Now you'll go together and charge in there!" he yells, leaving no room for dissent.

This behavior, according to Ukrainian officials, highlights a deeply dysfunctional command structure within the Russian military.

And this is the part most people miss...

The intercepted call is just one of many revealing conversations that paint a disturbing picture of the Russian military's morale and leadership. Other calls expose a lack of basic supplies, leading to troops dying on supply runs, and the use of non-combat personnel as infantry.

A professional eavesdropper with Ukraine's Military Intelligence, known only as "Maria," confirms the authenticity of these outrageous conversations.

"They might seem insane, but they're real," she says.

The Kyiv Post has regularly shared these shocking intercepted conversations, providing a unique insight into the war's realities.

So, what do you think? Is this a desperate attempt to maintain control or a sign of a crumbling military structure?