What an 89-Year-Old Nutrition Expert Eats in a Day | Healthy Eating Tips & Breakfast Secrets (2026)

What does a nutrition expert eat in a day? It’s a question that many find intriguing, especially when that expert is Marion Nestle, who at the age of 89 continues to make waves in the world of nutrition. With decades of experience investigating how food affects our health and how the food industry shapes our eating habits, her insights are invaluable. But here's where it gets controversial: When asked about her daily diet, she often expresses her discomfort with the question.

Nestle, a retired professor from New York University specializing in nutrition, food studies, and public health, emphasizes that her eating habits are deeply personal and tend to vary significantly from day to day. "First of all, it seems just immensely personal," she shares with TODAY.com. "And then also, because my diet varies so much from day to day, it's really hard to say."

It’s essential to understand that Nestle doesn’t follow a conventional eating pattern; she often doesn’t feel hungry until later in the morning, which means her first meal usually happens around 11 AM or even later. Most people would be shocked to learn that she does not prioritize breakfast in the traditional sense. Instead, when she does eat, her go-to breakfast typically includes cereal and fruit. She prefers spoon-size shredded wheat, which has a single ingredient: whole grain wheat. This allows her to control her sugar intake and add fresh berries as she pleases. Despite having a penchant for sweets, she carefully monitors her usage of raw turbinado sugar, sprinkling it on her cereal or yogurt while advocating for mindful eating practices. Nestle believes that individuals should eat when they feel hungry, bluntly pointing out that much of the research promoting breakfast as the most important meal often receives backing from cereal manufacturers. In fact, she argues that many ready-to-eat cereals are loaded with sugars and additives, likening them more to cookies than to healthy breakfast options. Yet, she acknowledges that unprocessed cereals can fit into a nutritious diet.

As for lunch, Nestle typically opts for a simple yet wholesome meal, such as a sandwich or a salad, keeping her diet largely plant-based. For dinner, she often concludes her day with another round of greens, frequently favoring homemade meals over takeout. She cautions against the hidden calories and unhealthy ingredients found in restaurant meals, noting, "If someone else prepares the food, you have no idea what is in it."

When it comes to grocery shopping, Nestle prefers to fill her cart with real, unprocessed foods that contain minimal ingredients. She mentions that if possible, she chooses organic items, expressing gratitude for being able to afford such options. Her shopping list typically features berries, an array of salad vegetables like lettuce, carrots, and peppers, alongside staples such as cereal, eggs, cheese, milk, and yogurt. Nestle considers cheese one of life's great pleasures, but she remains aware of portion sizes due to its high fat and calorie content. While she does include meat in her diet, it isn’t a significant part of her daily intake.

Nestle actively avoids the snack food aisles in stores, opting instead for healthier choices like fruits, carrot sticks, and nuts. Should she decide to buy prepackaged snacks, she ensures they have short, recognizable ingredient lists with minimal salt and sugar.

As for indulgences, she enjoys full-fat ice cream as long as it contains few ingredients, often selecting vanilla so she can personalize it with her favorite toppings. Occasionally, she treats herself to Oreo cookies or thick potato chips fried in olive oil and seasoned with rosemary. "If I am going to eat potato chips at all, I would rather eat ones I like — just not too many at once," she writes in her book. Her advice regarding beloved "junk snacks" is straightforward: enjoy them, but in moderation.

On the topic of exercise, Nestle keeps it simple and practical. Living in New York City means she walks regularly, whether it’s taking the subway or navigating the streets. She admits, "I don’t go to gyms. If you take the subway, you have to be able to walk upstairs." A piece of advice from a physical therapist resonates with her: "If you can do it today, you can do it tomorrow," which she takes to heart by maintaining her routine.

With such a unique perspective and lifestyle, Marion Nestle offers a refreshing view on nutrition that encourages thoughtful eating and an active lifestyle. What do you think about her approach to food and health? Do you agree with her views on breakfast and snacking? Share your thoughts in the comments!