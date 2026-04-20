Whalebone Carving Raises $8,000 for Cancer Support: Labrador Man's Inspiring Journey (2026)

A Whalebone Carving Donated in Memory of Loved Ones Raises Thousands for Cancer Research

John Neville, a carver and musician from Labrador, has made a significant impact through his art. His latest creation, a whalebone carving, was donated to the Canadian Cancer Society and sold for $8,100 at the Festival of Trees Gala in St. John's. The funds raised will support the Daffodil Place, a place of accommodation for clients and caregivers traveling to the city for cancer treatment.

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Neville's personal experience with losing loved ones to cancer inspired his generosity. His brother passed away from leukemia over 30 years ago, and Neville recalls the moment he was diagnosed. This experience motivated him to give back to worthy causes.

Neville's carving journey began as a way to cope with his struggles with alcohol. His brother encouraged him to get sober, and carving became a way for Neville to honor his brother's memory. He now carves from various materials, including granite and labradorite, and has donated his creations to support causes like heart disease and cancer.

The whalebone carving is just one of many pieces that Neville has given away. He hopes to continue donating his carvings to the Canadian Cancer Society in the future. Neville's generosity is a testament to the power of art and the impact it can have on the lives of others.

Neville's story is a reminder that art can be a powerful tool for making a difference. His carving not only raised funds for a worthy cause but also served as a way to honor his brother's memory. Neville's generosity and passion for art are an inspiration to all who hear his story.

Whalebone Carving Raises $8,000 for Cancer Support: Labrador Man's Inspiring Journey (2026)

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