The story of a whimsical Salt Lake City resident, Michael Claflin, and his miniature whale sculpture, has become an unexpected addition to the city's beloved whale lore. Claflin's creation, a tiny replica of the iconic 'Out of the Blue' sculpture, sparked online fervor and a sense of wonder among residents and visitors alike.

What began as a goofy side project, born out of Claflin's appreciation for art and whales, has now become an integral part of Salt Lake City's unique urban mythology. The miniature whale, left at the base of the larger sculpture, has inspired a range of reactions, from delight to mystery, and even a sense of miracle.

Claflin's creation is a testament to the power of art and its ability to connect people on a personal level. It has sparked conversations, inspired creativity, and even brought a sense of community to the city. The story of the miniature whale is a reminder that sometimes the most unexpected things can have the greatest impact.

As the whale's design undergoes a transformation with a new mural, Claflin's contribution will continue to be a part of the city's artistic tapestry. His story serves as an inspiration, showing that even the smallest of creations can leave a lasting impression and become a cherished part of a community's identity.