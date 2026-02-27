Weymouth Beach Reopens After Storm Damage Repair (2026)

Weymouth Central Beach, a beloved seaside destination, has been transformed after a meticulous sand-levelling operation. The beach, a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, underwent a temporary closure as heavy machinery was brought in to reshape the sand, ensuring a smooth and even surface. The project aimed to enhance the overall experience for visitors by creating a more level and accessible area between the Pavilion and the Jubilee Clock.

The sand-levelling work commenced on February 16th and, despite the challenging weather conditions that extended the project into the weekend, the beach was reopened to the public on Sunday at approximately 7:00 PM GMT. This timely completion allowed the donkeys, a familiar sight on the beach, to return to their usual paths. The Weymouth Town Council's proactive approach to managing the project, especially during the low tide periods, ensured that the beach could reopen swiftly, minimizing any disruption to the community and visitors.

This initiative highlights the town's commitment to maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all. By addressing the sand's uneven distribution, the council has not only improved the beach's aesthetics but also enhanced its functionality, making it a more welcoming and accessible space for everyone to enjoy.