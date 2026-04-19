Wests Tigers NRL Team List: Round 3 vs Rabbitohs (2026)

Benji's Tigers: A Reshuffled Pack Faces the Rabbitohs

It's fascinating to see how quickly the narrative shifts in rugby league. After a solid Round 2 win, the Wests Tigers are heading into Round 3 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs with a squad that's largely stable, a testament to building momentum. Personally, I think this stability is a huge win for a team looking to establish a strong identity under Benji Marshall. It's not about massive overhauls; it's about refining what works and giving players a chance to prove themselves week in, week out.

The Impact of Taylan May's Absence

The most significant change, of course, is the absence of Taylan May due to a shoulder injury. This isn't just about swapping one player for another; it's about how a team adapts to losing a key attacking weapon. Jeral Skelton steps into the right centre role, and this is where the real intrigue lies for me. Can he replicate May's impact, or will the Tigers need to adjust their attacking patterns? What makes this particularly fascinating is that it provides an immediate test for the team's depth and adaptability. It's easy to look good when everyone's fit, but true character emerges when you have to dig deep.

New Faces and Potential on the Bench

The inclusion of Patrick Herbert on the bench is another point of interest. His strong performance in the NSW Cup clearly hasn't gone unnoticed, and this is exactly the kind of reward system that builds morale. From my perspective, these opportunities are crucial for player development and for keeping the entire squad engaged. It signals to everyone that hard work will be recognized, regardless of their current status. Furthermore, the presence of Tino Tavana and Bunty Afoa in the reserves suggests that Marshall isn't afraid to have strong options ready to go, keeping the competition for spots fierce.

A Celebration of Diversity on the Field

Beyond the on-field personnel, the Wests Tigers will be donning a special Multicultural Round Jersey. This is a detail that I find especially important. Rugby league, at its heart, is a game that brings people from all walks of life together. Wearing a jersey that celebrates this diversity is more than just a symbolic gesture; it's a powerful statement about inclusion and belonging within the sport. What this really suggests is a club that understands its role in the broader community and is actively embracing the richness that different cultures bring to the game.

Looking Ahead: More Than Just a Game

As the Tigers prepare to face the Rabbitohs, the focus will undoubtedly be on the result. However, what I find myself contemplating is the underlying narrative of development and adaptation. This isn't just about a single match; it's about the Tigers continuing to forge their identity under a new coaching regime. The ability to absorb setbacks like injuries and integrate new talent seamlessly will be key to their long-term success. If you take a step back and think about it, every game is a building block, and Round 3 presents another opportunity for Benji Marshall's men to lay a stronger foundation.