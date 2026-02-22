Weston and Stoecker Make History: GB's Golden Day at Winter Olympics 2026 (2026)

Weston and Stoecker's Gold: A Historic Day for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics

In a historic day for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics, Matt Weston and Tabby Stoecker claimed gold in the mixed team skeleton, clocking an impressive combined time of 1 minute and 59.35 seconds. This victory marked a remarkable feat for the British team, as it was their second gold medal in just a few hours. The first came earlier in the day, when Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale secured gold in the mixed team snowboard cross (https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2026/feb/15/winter-olympics-charlotte-bankes-huw-nightingale-great-britain-gold-mixed-team-snowboard-cross).

Weston's achievement is even more remarkable, as he became the first British athlete to win two medals at the same Winter Olympic Games. He is only the second Team GB athlete, following Lizzy Yarnold, to win two winter gold medals in a career. Weston's final run of 58.59 seconds was a standout performance, as he had to make up a significant three-tenths of a second to overtake the German pair of Axel Jungk and Susanne Kreher and secure first place. This margin is substantial in a sport often decided by hundredths of seconds.

However, there was a bittersweet aspect to Weston's victory. By taking the lead, he and Stoecker knocked their British teammates, Freya Tarbit and Marcus Wyatt, down to fourth place. The mixed team event is a relatively new addition to the Olympics, where the fastest men and women from each country are paired together and race back-to-back for a combined time. The unique feature is the reaction start, where the clock begins as soon as the start lights randomly switch off. A false start incurs a time penalty, which affected both the Italian and Austrian teams.

This historic day for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics showcased the team's talent and determination, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's Olympic legacy.