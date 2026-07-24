WestJet Cramped Seating Controversy: Couple Forced to Get Doctor’s Note for Comfortable Flight (2026)

A Winnipeg couple is facing a challenging situation as they seek a doctor's note to justify their need for extra legroom on WestJet flights. The airline's recent seating changes have left them with limited options and a pile of medical paperwork. But here's where it gets controversial... WestJet's decision to reduce legroom in economy class has sparked a debate about passenger comfort and the role of medical documentation in such matters. The couple claims they were initially assured that a doctor's note confirming their partner's height would be sufficient. However, after submitting the note, they were asked to complete a 12-page medical form, which their doctor refused to fill out, calling it unreasonable. This has left the couple with no choice but to pay for upgraded seats. The airline's response to the growing public criticism has been to accelerate its review of the reconfigured seats. In an internal message, WestJet stated that it is speeding up the review process and could finalize a solution as early as this week. But this is the part most people miss... The couple's experience highlights the potential pitfalls of airline seating changes and the importance of clear communication with passengers. As WestJet moves forward with its review, it remains to be seen how they will address the concerns of passengers like this couple. Will they prioritize passenger comfort and find a solution that works for everyone? And this is the question we want you to ponder: Should airlines require medical documentation for seating upgrades, or is it an unnecessary burden on passengers? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.