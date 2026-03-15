West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones Highlights - January 2, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling basketball showdown! The West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones clashed in a high-stakes game on January 2, 2026, and the action was nothing short of electrifying. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this a game of strategic brilliance or a series of missed opportunities? Let’s dive into the play-by-play breakdown and let you decide.

The game kicked off with a personal foul by Milan Momcilovic, setting the tone for a physically intense match. Treysen Eaglestaff drew the foul, showcasing early aggression from the Cyclones. And this is the part most people miss: The Mountaineers struggled with turnovers, particularly Tamin Lipsey’s bad pass leading to a steal by Harlan Obioha. Could this have been a turning point? Honor Huff capitalized on the fouls, sinking three consecutive free throws to narrow the gap to 31-41. Meanwhile, the Cyclones’ defense, led by Killyan Toure’s rebound, kept the pressure on.

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As the clock ticked down, the Cyclones extended their lead with precise free throws from Tamin Lipsey and Chance Moore. Bold move or necessary strategy? The Mountaineers’ missed shots and turnovers, like Treysen Eaglestaff’s bad pass intercepted by Joshua Jefferson, seemed to play right into the Cyclones’ hands. Dominykas Pleta’s driving dunk (assisted by Lipsey) further solidified the Cyclones’ dominance at 34-45.

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The second half saw Milan Momcilovic emerge as a key player for the Mountaineers, sinking multiple three-pointers, but the Cyclones responded with relentless offense. DJ Thomas and Blake Buchanan’s contributions kept the score widening, culminating in a final score of 59-80. Was this a fair representation of both teams’ abilities, or did the Mountaineers simply have an off day?

Thought-provoking question: Did the Cyclones’ defensive strategy outshine the Mountaineers’ offensive efforts, or were the Mountaineers their own worst enemy with costly turnovers? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this heated matchup!

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones Highlights - January 2, 2026 (2026)

References

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