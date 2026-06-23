West Vancouver Lawyer Suspended for Professional Misconduct (2026)

Imagine a lawyer using their firm’s trust account to move millions of dollars without providing any legal services—sounds shocking, right? But that’s exactly what happened in West Vancouver, and it’s sparked a major debate about ethical boundaries in the legal profession. Julian Reginald Porritt, a seasoned lawyer with nearly four decades of experience, has been suspended for two months after admitting to professional misconduct tied to the misuse of his firm’s trust account. Here’s where it gets even more intriguing: between 2017 and early 2021, Porritt’s trust account handled approximately $4.2 million in incoming funds and disbursed about $3.7 million across 22 transactions—all without him offering legal services related to these funds or asking critical questions about their origins or purpose.

In a decision released on January 27, the Law Society of British Columbia’s discipline panel ordered Porritt’s suspension following a joint submission by both the Law Society and the lawyer himself. The panel found that Porritt allowed his trust account to be used for transferring money from individuals outside Canada to family members within the country, a practice rooted in cultural norms involving third-party brokers. While some transfers were labeled as family gifts or funds for investments or real estate, the panel emphasized that Porritt failed to conduct reasonable inquiries into the transactions, despite the involvement of large sums and third parties—red flags that should have raised concerns.

And this is the part most people miss: Lawyers’ trust accounts are strictly meant to hold funds directly tied to legal work for clients. By facilitating these transfers without providing related legal services, Porritt violated the very rules designed to protect the public and maintain trust in the legal system. In admitting his misconduct, Porritt acknowledged his failure to properly assess the appropriateness of using his trust account in these circumstances.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While Porritt’s actions clearly breached professional standards, some might argue that cultural practices and client trust complicated the situation. Should lawyers be held to rigid rules even when clients rely on them for non-legal financial arrangements? Or does this case highlight the need for greater scrutiny in how trust accounts are used?

Porritt, who has been a Law Society member since 1984 and ran his own business and real estate law firm since 1994, was also ordered to pay $3,000 in costs. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the legal profession. What do you think? Was Porritt’s suspension justified, or does this situation call for a deeper conversation about the role of lawyers in culturally sensitive financial transactions? Share your thoughts in the comments!