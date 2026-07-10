Here’s a bold move that’s set to shake up public transportation: the West Midlands is taking its bus services back into public control. But here’s where it gets controversial—is this a step toward better efficiency, or a costly gamble? The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has officially approved plans to purchase National Express’s entire fleet of diesel and electric buses, marking a significant shift from the current private operator-led model to a franchising system. This means the public will regain control over bus fares, timetables, and routes—a change that Mayor Richard Parker hails as a critical step forward. But this is the part most people miss: the cost of this transition remains undisclosed, though it includes buying back National Express’s electric vehicles and potentially replacing older diesel buses with new ones. A WMCA report reveals that about a third of the fleet is already electric, and the authority will take over that contract. However, it also highlights that some diesel buses are older than expected, having not been replaced as planned. To address potential bus shortages, WMCA has a backup plan: either accelerate the purchase of new vehicles or temporarily rely on private operators. Last year, the authority greenlit the move to a franchise model and approved the purchase of bus depots across the region. At Friday’s meeting, Parker emphasized, ‘This is critical to the franchising work we’ve already approved, and it’s the right thing to do—but we need to do it the right way.’ Here’s the controversial question: Will this public takeover lead to smoother, more affordable services, or will it burden taxpayers with unforeseen costs? Let’s discuss—what’s your take on this bold move? This story was brought to you by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, which keeps a close eye on councils and public service organizations.
West Midlands Buses: Public Control Returns! (2026)
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