West Ham vs Fulham: Late Jimenez Winner Deepens Hammers' Relegation Fears | Premier League Analysis (2026)

West Ham United vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Team News, Stats & Head-to-Head

In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Fulham secured their third consecutive victory, leaving West Ham United in a dire situation. The match ended with a late goal from Raul Jimenez, who headed in Harry Wilson's cross, despite West Ham's efforts to secure a draw.

The game was a tight affair, with few clear-cut chances. Jimenez, who had scored the only goal in their previous match against Nottingham Forest, capitalized on a missed clearance by Ollie Scarles, resulting in his fourth league goal of the season. This win further deepens West Ham's relegation fears, as they now face a seven-game winless streak.

West Ham's top scorer, Jarrod Bowen, had a few opportunities but couldn't convert them into goals. He saw one attempt saved by Bernd Leno and another effort go just wide. Substitute Callum Wilson also missed two good chances, failing to break the deadlock.

The turning point came when Scarles, visibly emotional at the final whistle, failed to clear the ball, allowing Wilson to set up Jimenez for the winning goal. This result leaves West Ham in 18th place, five points adrift of safety, with crucial matches against Brighton and bottom-placed Wolves ahead.

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his frustration, emphasizing the team's need to react and improve. He highlighted the team's struggles and the importance of the upcoming games.

The Hammers' performance sparked fan protests, with supporters expressing anger over the club's direction and transfer market decisions. The fans' frustration was evident as they held up red cards and chanted for the board's removal during the 15th minute, symbolizing their 15 years at the club.

Bowen, despite his efforts, acknowledged the team's shortcomings and called for self-improvement. He emphasized the need for better performance and teamwork to turn their fortunes around.

Fulham, on the other hand, continues their impressive run, gaining six victories in nine games. They have eased their relegation fears and are now in the top half of the table. Jimenez's goal and Wilson's contributions were key to their success.

Looking ahead, both teams have crucial matches ahead. West Ham must focus on strengthening and improving their performance, while Fulham aims to maintain their momentum and secure their Premier League status.

