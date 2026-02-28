West Ham vs Brighton: A Thrilling 2-2 Draw with 3 Penalties! | Premier League Review (2026)

A thrilling Premier League clash between West Ham and Brighton ended in a 2-2 draw, but the story is far more complex than the scoreline suggests. West Ham, struggling to break a winless streak, found themselves pegged back twice by a resilient Brighton side.

The match was a whirlwind of action, including a rare occurrence: three penalties awarded in the first half! Danny Welbeck's rollercoaster performance saw him score one penalty but miss another, while Lucas Paqueta converted for West Ham. But here's where it gets controversial...Paqueta's actions later in the game led to a penalty against West Ham. Joel Veltman then equalized for Brighton, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Brighton initially dominated, but Jarrod Bowen's clinical finish put West Ham ahead early on. Welbeck's penalty equalized the score, but his subsequent missed penalty kept the game in the balance. A VAR review then awarded West Ham a penalty, which Paqueta converted, making history as only the second player to both score and concede a penalty in the first half of a Premier League match.

Brighton's desire for another penalty early in the second half was denied, but they found an equalizer from the following corner, with Veltman scoring. Both sides had opportunities to snatch a victory, but the goalkeepers were up to the task.

West Ham's Analysis: Improvement Amidst Defensive Lapses

After a heartbreaking loss, West Ham's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, might feel like luck isn't on his side. Bowen's goal could have been a turning point, but defensive errors proved costly. The team was fortunate to escape with only one penalty conceded, but a defensive lapse allowed Brighton to equalize. There are positives, such as the attacking partnership of Wilson and Bowen, and the solid performance of young left-back Ollie Scarles. However, with Nottingham Forest losing, West Ham missed an opportunity to improve their position in the league. West Ham must address their defensive issues before it's too late.

Brighton's Analysis: A Winless Streak and Bench Positivity

Brighton's winless streak has extended to six games. Conceding early goals is a recurring issue, with only Burnley and Wolves conceding more in the first half of Premier League games this season. Diego Gomez had a quiet evening, but Mitoma impressed off the bench. A draw was perhaps a fitting result, given the history between these two teams.

