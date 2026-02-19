West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo Faces Player Revolt Amid Deteriorating Morale (2026)

Nuno Espírito Santo's reign at West Ham United is facing a significant challenge as the team's morale and performance continue to decline. The Portuguese manager's leadership is under scrutiny, with players expressing dissatisfaction and a sense of alienation. The recent 3-0 defeat by Wolves has further exacerbated the team's struggles, leaving them in a precarious position in the Premier League. Nuno's man-management and tactical decisions have been called into question, with players feeling distant and uninformed about the team's strategies. This has led to a drop in morale and a perceived lack of clear communication, causing some players to feel excluded from the manager's plans. The situation is particularly concerning given the team's poor form, with only two wins in 15 games since Nuno's appointment in September. As the pressure mounts ahead of a crucial match against Nottingham Forest, the club's board is considering its options, but the decision to stick with Nuno remains a topic of debate among fans and experts alike.