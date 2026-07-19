West Brom's Last-Gasp Escape! Baggies End Away Loss Streak with Dramatic Derby Draw (2026)

Imagine watching your team teeter on the edge of making history for all the wrong reasons. That was the reality for West Bromwich Albion fans as they faced the prospect of a record-breaking 11th consecutive away defeat. But just as the clock ticked into stoppage time, Chris Mepham's dramatic 95th-minute header salvaged a point, sparing the Baggies from this dubious honor. This match, a 1-1 draw at Derby County, was more than just a game—it was a battle against the weight of history and a desperate bid to turn the tide.

And this is the part most people miss: It wasn’t just about avoiding a record; it was about a team fighting to regain its footing after a season spiraling out of control. Before Mepham’s heroics, West Brom were moments away from matching a streak of away losses that dated back over 134 years. The tension was palpable, especially after debutant goalkeeper Max O’Leary’s fumble gifted Derby’s Patrick Agyemang the opening goal in the first half. That strike, until the late drama, seemed destined to propel Derby into the Championship play-off places.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Was this a point gained for West Brom or two points lost for Derby? While the Baggies celebrated halting their dismal run, Derby boss John Eustace couldn’t hide his frustration. ‘It’s really disappointing to concede in the last minute,’ he admitted, though he acknowledged his team’s fatigue after a grueling week. Meanwhile, Eric Ramsay, West Brom’s new manager, saw this as a step toward redemption after a rocky start to his tenure.

The match itself was a tale of two halves. Derby’s first-half goal, their only shot on target, came from a free-kick that O’Leary failed to handle, allowing Agyemang to pounce. The second half saw both teams create chances, with Derby’s Ben Brereton Diaz missing a golden opportunity on a counter-attack. West Brom’s persistence paid off when Mepham’s powerful header from a corner finally beat Jacob Widell Zetterstrom in the dying moments.

But here’s the kicker: While West Brom avoided making history for the wrong reasons, the cost of this point could be high. Key players Karlan Grant and Krystian Bielik were forced off with injuries, raising questions about the team’s depth and resilience moving forward. Is this a turning point for the Baggies, or just a temporary reprieve? And for Derby, was this a missed opportunity or a fair result given their recent efforts?

What do you think? Was Mepham’s late equalizer a deserved reward for West Brom’s fight, or did Derby let two points slip away? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!