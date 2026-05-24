Welsh Rugby Crisis: MPs Grill WRU Bosses on Region Cuts! (2026)

Welsh rugby bosses face scrutiny from MPs over controversial plans to cut regions

The future of Welsh rugby is under the microscope as MPs prepare to question Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) executives and fan representatives. On January 21st, WRU Chief Executive Abi Tierney and Chairman Richard Collier-Keywood will appear before the Welsh Affairs Committee, joined by fan representatives from Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets. This hearing comes just as Wales prepares to kick off their Six Nations campaign, adding a layer of urgency to the discussions.

The WRU's controversial announcement last October to reduce the number of professional sides from four to three has left the future of current regions in doubt. The WRU plans to grant three licenses - one to a team in Cardiff, one in the west, and one in the east. Negotiations are ongoing with Ospreys, Scarlets, Cardiff, and Dragons, but a resolution has not been reached by the end of 2025.

If an agreement cannot be reached this month, a six-month tender process could be initiated to determine which clubs remain. This process could potentially lead to the elimination of some regions, causing significant disruption to the sport.

The WRU is also facing a call for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) from some grassroots clubs. One proposed motion includes a vote of no confidence in Collier-Keywood and Malcolm Wall, chair of the Professional Rugby Board (PRB). This internal conflict adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as the WRU navigates the delicate balance between tradition and progress in Welsh rugby.