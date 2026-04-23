Welsh Government Announces Changes to Holiday Home Rules (2026)

The Welsh Government is making significant adjustments to its holiday home regulations, a move that's stirring up quite a debate! For years, the rules around holiday lets have been a hot topic, and it seems the government is finally listening to the concerns raised by those in the sector. But will these changes be enough to satisfy everyone?

Let's dive into what's happening. Since 2023, self-catering properties in Wales have had to meet a rather strict set of criteria to qualify for business rates. The requirement? They must be available for a whopping 252 days a year and actually let out for a minimum of 182 days. If a property falls short of this letting target, owners are then hit with a much higher council tax rate, with a potential premium reaching as high as 300%! It's a tough pill to swallow, especially when you consider that a substantial 40% of holiday lets in Wales haven't been able to meet these demanding letting criteria since the rules were implemented.

But here's where it gets controversial... Many in the holiday let industry feel that these stringent rules are unfairly penalizing genuine businesses. They argue that perfectly legitimate holiday rental operations are being forced to pay thousands of pounds more in taxes, simply because they might have missed the letting target by a whisker in a particular year. The sentiment is that the current system doesn't always reflect the realities of running a seasonal business.

In response to this outcry, the Welsh Government announced last summer that they were considering adjustments to the legislation. And now, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has officially unveiled the planned changes. So, what exactly is on the table?

Firstly, the government is proposing to allow an average of days let over multiple years to be considered. This is a crucial shift! It means that if a property doesn't quite hit the 182-day letting mark in a single year, operators might still be able to qualify for business rates if their average over several years is sufficient. This offers a much-needed buffer for those who might experience minor dips in bookings, preventing them from immediately being liable for the higher council tax.

Secondly, and this is the part most people miss, there's a proposal to allow an allowance of up to 14 days per year for donations of short breaks to charity to count towards the letting criteria. This is a thoughtful addition, aiming to ensure that charitable giving isn't discouraged. By recognizing these donations, the government acknowledges the wider public benefit these holiday homes can provide.

Furthermore, the consultation also explored the idea of encouraging local authorities to offer a stepped transition to council tax for self-catering operators who don't meet the non-domestic rates letting criteria. This means that for the first year, these properties might be charged the standard council tax rate before any premium is applied. This offers a gentler introduction to the higher tax.

And here's another point that could spark differing opinions: After considering the feedback from the 1,211 responses to the consultation, Mark Drakeford has decided to legislate for a statutory exception from a council tax premium to ensure this stepped transition is applied consistently across all of Wales. This aims to create a more uniform and predictable system for operators.

The Welsh Government's core position remains that for a property to be classified as non-domestic for local tax purposes, it should be let for the majority of the year. They acknowledge the strong feelings within the sector but are moving forward with these refinements. The first two proposals are set to take effect from 1 April 2026, with the necessary regulations already laid before the Senedd. The stepped transition to council tax is planned to apply from 1 April 2027.

What do you think about these changes? Do you believe the Welsh Government has struck the right balance, or are these adjustments still not enough to address the concerns of holiday home owners? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!