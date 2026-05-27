Weekend Max Mara Fall 2026: 'Into the Forest' Collection with Robert Rabensteiner | Fashion Review (2026)

Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting 'Into the Forest' collection, a collaboration between Weekend Max Mara and the visionary Robert Rabensteiner. This fall 2026 project is a celebration of diverse landscapes and the unique adventures they inspire.

Rabensteiner, a renowned stylist and former fashion editor at Italy's L'Uomo Vogue, envisioned a collection that embodies the spirit of a woman's journey, from the great outdoors to the vibrant city. He paints a picture of friends gathering around a beautifully set table in the heart of nature, an elegant and captivating scene.

The collection is a harmonious blend of masculine and feminine elements, fusing hyper-classic pieces with modern touches. It's a reflection of Rabensteiner's South Tyrolean roots and his urban aesthetic, inspired by the city of Milan. Traditional Austrian alpine coats are reimagined, focusing on textured fabrics, classic forms, and a distinctive green hue.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Rabensteiner masterfully blends workwear, hiking attire, and evening glamour. The collection showcases felted wool in various forms, from a cropped coat with an inverted box pleat to a premium double-wool coat in vibrant red and blue. Hand-sewn double-wool cloth unifies the outerwear and dressier pieces, including a tent-shaped cape, a bomber jacket with soft shoulders, and a sleek shift dress.

The color palette is a delightful mix of green, navy, pale blue, and chestnut brown, with pops of red, purple, and curry yellow. Materials range from sturdy cotton and Irish wools to luxurious leather, velvet, and silk.

Accessories take center stage, featuring the brand's iconic Pasticcino Bag in leather, suede, or velvet. Velvet evening slippers, buckled boots, and hiking-inspired booties add a touch of sophistication. A Fedora hat, long cashmere gloves, and printed silk scarves complete the looks.

This collection is a testament to the power of fashion to capture the essence of different worlds. It's a journey through nature and city life, a fusion of styles, and a celebration of the unique.

And this is the part most people miss: the intricate details and the story behind each piece. It's not just about the clothes; it's about the experience they evoke. So, what do you think? Is this collection a masterpiece, or does it miss the mark? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!