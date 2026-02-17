Wednesday Night TV Ratings: Muppets Shine, Shifting Gears Climbs, Masked Singer Struggles (2026)

Wednesday's TV ratings are in, and they’re serving up some serious surprises—proving that even in the age of streaming, live TV still has the power to captivate (or disappoint) millions. From impressive finales to unexpected lows, here’s the breakdown you won’t want to miss. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the decline of once-dominant shows like *The Masked Singer a sign of shifting viewer preferences, or just a temporary slump?* Let’s dive in.

Prime Time Highlights: A Tale of Triumphs and Tumbles

At 8 PM, Shifting Gears (ABC) wrapped up its season with a strong 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, pulling in 4.33 million viewers. Meanwhile, The Price Is Right at Night (CBS) matched its rating but fell slightly behind in viewership with 3.95 million. Chicago Med (NBC) led the pack in total viewers with 5.75 million, though its 18-49 rating was slightly lower at 0.36. And this is the part most people miss: Police 24/7 (CW) struggled with just 0.45 million viewers, highlighting the challenges of niche programming.

At 9 PM, The Muppet Show (ABC) stole the spotlight with a 0.52 rating and 3.07 million viewers, proving that nostalgia still packs a punch. In contrast, The Masked Singer (Fox) hit a series low with a 0.20 rating and only 1.85 million viewers—a stark reminder that even big names aren’t immune to decline. Chicago Fire (NBC) held steady with 5.55 million viewers, while Hollywood Squares (CBS) managed 2.31 million despite matching The Masked Singer’s rating.

Late Night and Cable: Where Niche Meets Mainstream

In the 10 PM slot, Chicago PD (NBC) led with 4.56 million viewers, while Shark Tank (ABC) and Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox) trailed with 1.42 million and 1.34 million, respectively. Cable highlights were dominated by live sports, with ESPN’s NBA coverage ranking 4th and 7th in total viewership. But here’s the twist: Jesse Watters Primetime (Fox News) topped the cable rankings despite a lower 18-49 rating, sparking the question: Does news programming have an unfair advantage in cable ratings?

The Bigger Picture: What Do These Numbers Mean?

These ratings reveal a fascinating tug-of-war between traditional networks and cable, with live events like sports and news dominating the latter. Meanwhile, scripted shows are either soaring (The Muppet Show) or struggling (The Masked Singer), leaving us to wonder: Are viewers craving innovation, or is it all about timing and marketing?

Your Turn: What’s Your Take?

Do you think The Masked Singer’s decline is a fluke, or a sign of bigger trends? And is cable news overrated in the ratings game? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your thoughts!