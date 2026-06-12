Weather Alert: Transition from Snow to Heavy Rain in Scotland (2026)

The UK is experiencing a dramatic weather shift, moving from cold and wintry conditions to wet and windy weather. This change is due to low pressure pushing mild air in from the Atlantic, bringing an end to the wintry weather. However, the residual impacts of the deep snow are still being felt in affected areas.

Mild air from the west has brought rain and blustery conditions. After a heavy snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning in parts of Scotland, the snow has turned into rain. This rain is expected to be heavy and persistent in northern, western, and southwest Scotland, increasing the risk of flooding due to snow melt. A Yellow warning for rain is in effect for western and northern Scotland until Monday morning, with 40-60mm of rain expected and up to 80-100mm possible over higher ground in the west.

The northeast is experiencing snow and icy conditions, which are gradually giving way to a milder, wetter, and windier theme across the UK. The north and west of Scotland are particularly affected by wet and windy conditions. A windy night is expected as low pressure skirts the north of the UK, with gusts of 50-60 mph widely across western and northern Scotland, and potentially reaching 70-80 mph in exposed locations.

Sunday will be a windy day across the UK, with heavy rain moving eastwards. Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert notes that mild Atlantic air will move in from the west, bringing rising temperatures and rain in the north, accompanied by strong gusty winds. Warnings have been issued for heavy and persistent rain, as well as strong winds overnight in western and northern Scotland.

Flooding is a growing concern due to the heavy rain and snow melt. David Morgan, SEPA Flood Duty Manager, emphasizes that the risk is highest in Dumfries and Galloway, and the west and north of Scotland. Possible impacts include flooding affecting communities, low-lying land, transport infrastructure, and individual properties. Driving conditions will be challenging.

To stay informed, people are encouraged to sign up for the Floodline service, which provides free updates directly to their phones. They can also check the Live Flooding Information page on SEPA's website and the Scottish Flood Forecast for the latest updates. Heavy rain is expected to spread across the UK on Sunday, with over 100mm possible in parts of northwest Scotland, increasing the risk of flooding.

Next week, low pressure will continue to dominate the weather across the UK, with the majority of precipitation falling as rain, except for some areas of higher ground in Scotland where wintry showers are possible. Temperatures will return to average after a notable spell of below-average temperatures since the start of the year.