We Fight Until the End: Parkdale Tenants Launch Rent Strike (2026)

Toronto tenants are taking a stand against a substantial rent hike, sparking a heated debate. In a bold move, residents of a Parkdale apartment building initiated a rent strike, chanting, 'Stop the rent hike!' This action comes as a response to the landlord's request for a 5.4% rent increase, significantly higher than the 2.5% cap allowed in Ontario for 2024 and 2025. But here's where it gets controversial: the landlord, MetCap Living, and the property owner, Kin Pong Chung, claim this increase is necessary for renovations and improvements.

On Sunday, tenants gathered in the lobby, holding banners and expressing their frustration. They argue that the landlord has neglected essential repairs and pest control in their units while focusing on upgrading the lobby. Fazal Muhammad, a long-time resident, stated, 'We can't accept this increase when they haven't done the work.'

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This isn't the first time MetCap has faced tenant resistance. In 2017, a similar rent strike involved 300 tenants across five Parkdale buildings, resulting in a settlement outside the Landlord and Tenant Board process. Now, tenants at 75 Spencer Ave. demand the same, urging the landlord to withdraw the increase.

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The tenants' petition, signed by most residents, was allegedly ignored by MetCap. Ashleigh Dougherty, a tenant advocate, warns of a ripple effect, saying, 'Tenants across the city will be inspired by your bravery.'

As the tenants' voices echo through the building, the landlord remains silent, leaving the outcome uncertain. Will the landlord listen to their demands? Or will this dispute escalate further? The tension builds, leaving many wondering about the future of affordable housing in Parkdale and beyond.

We Fight Until the End: Parkdale Tenants Launch Rent Strike (2026)

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