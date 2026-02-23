We Are So Cooked: A Hilarious Physics-Stealth Game with a Dark Twist (2026)

Are you ready for a thrilling, gut-wrenching adventure that will test your moral compass and your friendship? Prepare to embark on a stealth mission like no other in the upcoming game, 'We Are So Cooked'.

In this unique co-op game, you and your friends find yourselves in a dire predicament. You've accidentally killed someone, and now you must cover up the crime. But here's the twist: the body is a heavy, lifeless protagonist, and it's up to you to move it without a trace.

The game's premise is simple, yet the execution is a chaotic, adrenaline-pumping challenge. You'll need to decide whether to tackle the cleanup solo or team up with your friends. Solo cleanup is a slow, stressful endeavor, leaving a trail of blood that screams, 'Look at me! I'm a murderer!' But when you unite as a team, the game transforms into a high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled race against time.

The 'Team Lift' mechanic is a sight to behold. Up to four players can lift different body parts simultaneously, but coordination is key. One wrong move, and you might send the evidence tumbling down a flight of stairs or get it stuck in a doorframe. It's a delicate dance of momentum and panic, where every second counts.

The environment itself becomes your enemy. Laundry carts, vases, and ledges present constant challenges. You'll navigate through obstacles, praying the body doesn't slip away at the most inopportune moment. It's a test of your reflexes and your ability to stay calm under pressure.

'We Are So Cooked' offers a realistic and immersive experience, with a barrier to entry that's surprisingly accessible. The minimum system requirements are reasonable, allowing most players to join the cleanup crew.

However, be warned: this game is not for the faint of heart. It contains mature content and is best enjoyed with friends on a Saturday night. So, gather your crew, test your skills, and face the consequences together. Will you be able to cover up the crime without sacrificing your friendship? The answer lies in the shadows of 'We Are So Cooked'.

Get ready for a thrilling, controversial, and unforgettable gaming experience. Add it to your wishlist and stay tuned for the official announcement. Your conscience and your gaming library will thank you!