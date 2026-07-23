Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 Predictions for 2026: Who Will Reign Supreme? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling 2026 college football season! But here's the twist: with the Transfer Portal closed, teams are still piecing together their rosters, leaving fans and experts alike in the dark. Yet, On3 is fearless, presenting its Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings for 2026. This list is a bold prediction, considering the uncertainty and the season kickoff still months away. And this is where it gets controversial: four schools received first-place votes, and 39 schools overall got nods, but only the top 14 made it onto everyone’s ballot. Ohio State leads the pack with three first-place votes, thanks to their stellar pass-catch combo and returning stars like Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. But Georgia, Texas, and Notre Dame aren’t far behind, each with their own compelling cases. Here’s the kicker: these rankings will likely shift dramatically by August, as players and coaches finalize their 2026 destinations. So, take this list with a grain of salt, but don’t miss out on the early buzz! Thought-provoking question: With so much uncertainty, which team do you think will surprise everyone and climb the ranks by season start? Share your predictions in the comments!

Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 Predictions for 2026: Who Will Reign Supreme? (2026)

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