Water Services Return After Large Water Main Break on Cromesett Road (2026)

Water Services Restored After Major Break on Cromesett Road

A significant water main break on Cromesett Road near Route 6 caused a temporary disruption in water services for the surrounding area on Saturday morning. By the afternoon, water services were back up and running, thanks to the swift response of the Wareham Water Department.

The department's Operations Supervisor, Shayne Lydon, explained that the challenge lay in accessing the damaged pipe. Cold temperatures and light snow made the repair process even more demanding. The crew's efforts focused on replacing the old, damaged section of the pipe with a new one.

According to Lydon, the break occurred on an older water main line that had been repaired approximately 15 years ago. Interestingly, the break occurred just past the previous repair site, spewing water around 6:45 a.m. Residents in the area may notice water discoloration today.

For any water service inquiries or to report issues, residents can contact the Wareham Water Department at (508) 295-0450.