Water Main Breaks in Cape Girardeau: What You Need to Know (2026)

Water main chaos hits Cape Girardeau, Missouri! Two separate incidents on January 25th left residents scrambling. Alliance Water reports a burst pipe at West Cape Rock and Parksite Drive, likely due to freezing temperatures. This break affected approximately 35 homes, who now face the inconvenience of boiling water for safety. But here's the twist: another water main gave way at Oak Hills and Forest View Drive, also a 6-inch cast iron pipe. Could this be a pattern? Authorities suspect the weather as the culprit, but is there more to the story? Stay tuned as repairs are underway, and residents eagerly await the restoration of their water supply. And remember, in times like these, community support is crucial.