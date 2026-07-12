watchOS 27 Beta 2 Released for Apple Watch: What's New? (2026)

Apple has released watchOS 27 beta 2, the second developer beta of its upcoming operating system for Apple Watch. This release comes just a day after the second wave of developer betas for iOS 27, macOS 27, and other platforms, but it was notably absent for watchOS 27 until now.

The delay in watchOS 27's beta release is intriguing, and it's not yet clear why it was held back. The build number for this beta is 24R5305g, an update from the first beta's 24R5289n. AppleInsider advises users to exercise caution when installing beta software, especially on primary devices, due to the potential for bugs and issues.

This beta is designed for developers to test and learn about the new operating system features before its official release later in 2026. It's not intended for everyday users, who are recommended to wait for the stable version. The early nature of these betas means there's a higher risk of encountering problems, making it crucial for developers to test thoroughly.

One notable absence in this beta is the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is not yet supported. This could be a strategic move by Apple to ensure a more comprehensive testing environment for the rest of the Apple Watch lineup.

In summary, the release of watchOS 27 beta 2 is an important step in the development process, offering developers a chance to explore the new features and improvements. However, it also highlights the importance of patience and caution for users, who should wait for the stable release to ensure a smooth experience on their Apple Watch devices.