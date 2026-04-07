Don't miss out on the excitement! The Dallas Mavericks are coming to town, and you won't want to miss a single second of the action. But here's where it gets controversial... which channel should you tune into? KCBD, My Lubbock TV, Lubbock's CW, and MeTV Lubbock are all set to broadcast the games, but which one will you choose? And this is the part most people miss... the schedule is packed with some of the most anticipated games of the season. So, mark your calendars and get ready for some intense basketball action! But first, let's take a closer look at the upcoming games and the channels you can catch them on. On Saturday, January 17, get ready for a thrilling basketball showdown between Michigan and Oregon, kicking off at 3 p.m. on KCBD. Then, at 4 p.m., switch to KMYL My Lubbock TV to continue watching the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. And that's not all! On Monday, January 19, the NBA on NBC presents an MLK, Jr. Day triple-header on KCBD, featuring Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. CT, Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks at 4 p.m. CT, and Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. CT. So, which channel will you choose to catch the Mavs local broadcast at 4 p.m. CT on My Lubbock TV? Find out more about the upcoming Dallas Mavericks games you can watch on free TV right here (https://www.kcbd.com/2024/10/17/my-lubbock-tv-air-most-dallas-mavericks-games-this-season/). Copyright 2026 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz & New York Knicks Live on KCBD | Mavs Game Schedule (2026)
References
- https://www.kcbd.com/2026/01/17/watch-next-two-mavs-games-kcbd/
- https://www.nba.com/news/which-teams-best-big-games-2025-26
- https://www.wral.com/news/ap/afa11-jason-kidd-leans-into-youth-baseball-the-same-way-the-mavs-coach-did-with-girls-basketball/
- https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/maxey-76ers-host-conference-foe-cleveland-129155633
- http://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401810473
- https://abc7.com/post/lebron-barely-misses-triple-double-luka-adds-27-lakers-skid-snapping-141-116-win-hawks/18399794/
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