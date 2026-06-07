Liverpool's ongoing right-back injury crisis deepened with Wataru Endo's stretchered exit at Sunderland. Endo, the seventh player to start at right-back this season, suffered a severe-looking ankle injury while making a clearance in the second half. This injury marks his third of the season, following a previous ankle issue that caused him to miss seven games at the end of last year. With his eye on the World Cup this summer, the injury is a significant setback for Endo and a blow for Liverpool's right-back options. Despite Joe Gomez's return, Liverpool remains without Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, and Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are not considered reliable choices for the position. The team's competition for two trophies and a Champions League spot is further complicated by these injuries, leaving manager Arne Slot with limited options.
Wataru Endo's Ankle Injury: Liverpool's Right-Back Woes Continue (2026)
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