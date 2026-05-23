Washington Post Shakeup: Publisher Will Lewis Resigns After Massive Layoffs (2026)

The Washington Post's publisher and CEO, Will Lewis, has unexpectedly resigned, just days after the newspaper laid off a significant portion of its staff, including one-third of its newsroom. This sudden change comes as a shock to many, especially given the recent turmoil within the organization.

In a brief statement, Lewis acknowledged the challenges faced during his tenure, stating, 'After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside.' He expressed gratitude to Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership, emphasizing that Bezos is an ideal owner for the institution.

The CFO, Jeff D'Onofrio, will take over as acting publisher and CEO, aiming to lead the newspaper towards a sustainable future. D'Onofrio's memo to staff highlighted the importance of journalism and the exciting opportunities ahead. Bezos, the owner, also released a statement, emphasizing the value of data-driven decision-making and the importance of the Post's journalistic mission.

However, the sudden departure of Lewis has raised concerns among staff, who had already lost confidence in his leadership. During the layoffs, some staffers felt the situation had become increasingly untenable, and Lewis's absence during this period further fueled outrage. The contrast between Lewis's public appearances, such as walking the red carpet at a pre-Super Bowl event, and his lack of involvement during the layoffs has been particularly striking.

The question now is how the Post will navigate this transition and maintain its journalistic integrity while adapting to the changing media landscape.

Washington Post Shakeup: Publisher Will Lewis Resigns After Massive Layoffs (2026)

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